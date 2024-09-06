£10m Grant Scheme to Support Development of Smart Local Energy Systems

The Welsh Government has announced a new £10 million capital grant scheme to support the development of Smart Local Energy Systems (SLES) across Wales.

It says the initiative is a key part of delivering Wales’s goal of generating 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035 while empowering communities to take control of their energy futures.

The Ynni Cymru: capital grant funding programme 2024 to 2025 is open to community energy organisations, social enterprises, public sector bodies, and SMEs.

Applicants are encouraged to develop innovative projects that integrate local energy generation, storage, and infrastructure, making energy systems more efficient and delivering tangible local benefits, including lower energy costs.

Established by Welsh Government in 2023, the Ynni Cymru programme’s aim is to ensure that energy generation benefits are retained locally, promoting community ownership of integrated renewable energy assets as a central strategy in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Projects will need to be completed by 31 March 2025.

Applications for the Ynni Cymru Capital Grant will close at 5pm on 18 October 2024.

You can register for a webinar with further information by selecting the following link: Ynni Cymru Capital Grant Funding Programme – launch webinar (office.com). The webinar will be held 1pm to 2pm on 12 September 2024.

For more information on how to apply, visit: Ynni Cymru: capital grant funding programme 2024 to 2025.