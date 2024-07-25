£1m Granted to Advanced Wireless Technology Pilot Projects

The River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR) has awarded £1 million to projects to maximise the use of existing and developing digital innovations.

Three universities – Harper Adams, Hartpury University and Cranfield University – are being supported in projects that will demonstrate how modern technology can be used to enhance and improve environmental and business outcomes in the agricultural sector, as well as for the public.

The universities will work with farmers and landowners in the River Severn Partnership area to show how advanced wireless technologies can be adapted to monitor crops, maintain security and regulate energy usage and will include a flagship project in partnership with landowners near Telford to monitor and regulate water flow to meet agricultural demands in local rivers and tributaries.

Prof Mark Barrow, co-chair of the River Severn Partnership, said:

“Shropshire Council is overseeing the management of the RSPAWIR, and it is rewarding to see projects starting to come through the system. “These are our first projects to go live, and they have the potential to showcase exactly how the very latest wireless connectivity technology can be put to use to benefit our environment, ecology and economy. “There will be more opportunities for businesses and voluntary organisations to benefit from the resources the RSPAWIR will bring during the year-long initiative.”

The RSPAWIR has been awarded £3.75 million of funding from the UK Government to support the growth of wireless innovation and technology in some of its key economic sectors.

The Partnership comprises the eight English and Welsh councils that cover the River Severn catchment area, including Powys County Council, and is one of 10 UK Innovation Regions to gain funding.

The RSPAWIR will focus on accelerating the adoption of advanced wireless enabled technologies across three sectors which have particularly strong roots in the River Severn catchment area: