Dev Bank-leaderboard-advert-1430px-x-145px_Tourism

MANUFACTURING PARTNERS:

Wrexham University - Primary logo Navy
dev banc
26 July 2024
Manufacturing

Advancing Circularity: Our Journey at Orangebox

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0

WRITTEN BY: 

Gareth Banks, 

Head of Sustainability, 

Orangebox

For over two decades, Orangebox has been a leader in design-led office furniture, crafted with a deep commitment to sustainability.

From our roots in South Wales in the mid 1970s, our mission has always been to blend aesthetic appeal with environmental consciousness.

As the conversation around sustainability evolves, so too does our approach to production and product lifecycle management. Recently, our focus has shifted towards not just creating sustainable products but embedding circular economy principles deeply into every facet of our business operations.

Traditionally, sustainable product design at Orangebox has involved selecting materials that have minimal environmental impact and designing products that are durable and long-lasting.

However, the concept of circularity demands we go a step further, it challenges us to rethink our entire business model, from the design phase through to the end of a product’s life.

Circular economy principles urge businesses to minimise waste, prolong product life, and regenerate natural systems. It’s about more than reducing harm,  it’s about creating a positive impact. For Orangebox, this means reevaluating how we can reduce the physical materials we use, what we call dematerialisation, while ensuring our products maintain their high-quality and functionality.

A key aspect of our journey towards greater circularity involves thinking critically about what happens to our products once they leave our factory. Ensuring that our furniture is easy to service and maintain is just the beginning. We are now deeply invested in the life cycle extension of our products. This involves designing for disassembly so that each component of our furniture can be easily replaced or repaired, thereby extending its usable life.

And we are enhancing our focus on remanufacturing. This process allows us to bring used furniture back to our facility, where it is refurbished to like-new condition and can begin a second life, drastically reducing the demand on new materials in the process. 

Remanufacturing not only reduces waste and demand for new materials but also offers our customers a cost-effective way to update their office environments responsibly.

Achieving true circularity is not a journey we can undertake alone. It requires collaboration with suppliers, customers, and industry partners. Educating stakeholders about the benefits of circular economy practices is also crucial, as it encourages a shift in perception from disposability to durability and reuse.

As we continue to navigate our path towards a more circular business model, our commitment to innovation and sustainability remains unwavering. The challenges are substantial, but so are the opportunities.

Related Articles
Manufacturing
March 5, 2023

Welsh Firm Invests £500k in Green Sustainable Manufacturing Processes

Welsh Firm Invests £500k in Green Sustainable Manufacturing Processes
Manufacturing
October 12, 2023

Employee Ownership Boosts Eco-Friendly Business Practices

Employee Ownership Boosts Eco-Friendly Business Practices
Manufacturing
October 12, 2023

Welsh Manufacturer Harnesses the Power of Solar

Welsh Manufacturer Harnesses the Power of Solar
Manufacturing
November 23, 2023

Green Business Loan Scheme: Financial Support for Manufacturers on the Road to Decarbonisation

Green Business Loan Scheme: Financial Support for Manufacturers on the Road to Decarbonisation
Manufacturing
October 15, 2023

Developing Pioneering Products from Upcycled Waste

Developing Pioneering Products from Upcycled Waste
 Previous Article
Next Article