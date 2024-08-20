Cardiff Council Partners with Net Zero Experts, Sero for 150-Home Retrofit Project

Cardiff Council has appointed net zero specialist, Sero, on a project to retrofit 153 ‘hard to heat' properties to enhance energy efficiency and reduce resident energy bills.

The multi-million-pound project will see improvements to external wall insulation and ventilation at council and privately-owned British Iron and Steel Federation (BISF) homes in the Rumney area of the city.

Cardiff-based Sero has been appointed as retrofit co-ordinator on the project and will be responsible for ensuring the process meets the PAS 2035 retrofit standard. The group will provide end-to-end project oversight and produce Improvement Options Evaluation and Medium-Term Improvement Plans (MTIPs) for each home.

Funding from the Council's Housing Revenue Account and a contribution from Welsh Government will pay for the improvements to the council homes, while works to the private properties is being paid for solely by Welsh Government.

All the 153 homes are categorised by Cardiff Council and Sero as ‘hard to heat' and the work is expected to improve energy efficiency, lifting residents out of fuel poverty. The work will run until the end of March 2035.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said:

“We've been working for a number of years to find a funding solution to improve not only our own BISF homes, but the private homes as well and as someone who grew up in a BISF home myself, I'm delighted that we are now in a position to move this scheme forward. “It's great news for the residents living in these homes, we are all so aware of the rising costs of heating our homes and these homes are particularly costly in terms of fuel bills. We look forward to working with Sero whose retrofit coordination expertise will be crucial on this project, and LCB the contractor partnering with us to deliver the project.”

James Williams, co-founder and CEO of Sero, said: