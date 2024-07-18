Cardiff Youth Council Collaborates on Pioneering Active Travel Study

Cardiff Youth Council (CYC) is set to collaborate with leading academics on an innovative active travel intervention programme.

The initiative aims to encourage walking and cycling to assist in reducing Cardiff's carbon footprint and fostering healthier lifestyles.

The collaboration sees CYC working closely with Dr. Hannah Littlecott from Bristol University and Dr. Kelly Morgan from Cardiff University. With support from Welsh Government the partnership is set to undertake an evaluation on a groundbreaking active travel intervention which aims to understand whether changes to active travel in a Welsh town increases journeys by walking, cycling and wheeling.

The TRAVELS study will assess the new Welsh Government-funded ‘Active Travel Town'.

Active Travel Town will put in place lots of changes in the same town at the same time. These will include changes to the environment, such as bike lanes, bike parking, or street lights. It will also work with schools and workplaces to encourage people to use active travel more often.

CYC members and the academics have focused on refining data collection methods to ensure they align with the project's goals and resonate with the community's needs. The youth council's involvement brought a variety of perspectives and new ideas, enhancing the project's overall approach.

Cardiff's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Sarah Merry said:

“This collaboration is a significant milestone in Cardiff's journey towards fostering more active, healthy, and sustainable communities. “The insights and energy that the Cardiff Youth Council brings to the table are invaluable and the participation of young people demonstrates our dedication to environmental sustainability and active living. By working alongside government and academic institutions, CYC is playing a crucial role in shaping a healthier future for Cardiff and beyond. “This initiative aligns with our broader mission to embed children's rights into the fabric of the city, ensuring that young voices are not only heard but are instrumental in continuing our journey to making children's rights a reality in Cardiff, following our achievement of becoming the first UK Child Friendly City.”

Dr. Hannah Littlecott said:

“Our session with Cardiff Youth Council involved an online meeting with seven young people. These young people were really engaged and gave interesting and full responses to our questions, resulting in useful feedback. “This feedback directly impacted the design of our project. For example, we decided to use focus groups rather than interviews for young people and we plan to use social media and QR codes for the recruitment of young people.”

As the project progresses, CYC will remain a key advocate and contributor, continuing its efforts to develop and promote sustainable travel and active lifestyles across Wales.