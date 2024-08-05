Construction Phase of Caerphilly Affordable Housing Development Underway

Work is underway to build 75 new affordable homes near Caerphilly town centre.

The Austin Grange development is being built on land near Caerphilly Station Park and Ride, with excellent community connections close to shops, local businesses and schools.

The development will be a mix of houses and apartments, with the homes available to rent from not-for-profit housing organisation United Welsh.

All the homes will be off-gas and built to high levels of energy efficiency, as part of United Welsh’s commitments to reduce its carbon footprint and provide homes that are more cost effective for residents to live in.

Celtic Offsite, a social enterprise within the United Welsh Group, will manufacture the timber frame structures for the homes from their factory in Caerphilly. The structures will arrive on site complete with fitted insulation and windows, with the build then finished on-site by development contractor Morganstone.

Victoria Bolton, Director of Development and Regeneration at United Welsh said:

“It’s important that our new homes meet the diverse needs of communities in Caerphilly, giving options for people to downsize or move to a larger family home. The Austin Grange development will bring homes ranging from one to four-bedrooms, including one and two-bedroom apartments, to a great location in Caerphilly borough.”

United Welsh currently provides almost 2,500 affordable homes across Caerphilly, and intends to build 1,300 new homes across South Wales in the next five years.

Austin Grange is due to be completed in late 2025.