Have Your Say – New Study of Regulatory Restrictions on Single-Use Plastics

Since 2011, measures have been brought into force across all parts of the UK to tackle the issue of single-use plastic waste, including plastic bags, cutlery, straws and food and drink containers.

Wales and other UK nations have implemented bans on certain products while Northern Ireland has a plan for future restrictions. Restrictions introduced to date have been introduced at different times but have been similar in substance.

The OIM now wants to hear from a wide range of stakeholders including SMEs and others in the supply chain about their experience of dealing with regulatory changes in relation to single-use plastics. The OIM particularly wants views on how businesses have responded to the changes and the extent to which differences in the timing or substance of regulations have impacted policymaking and innovation across the UK.

The Office for the Internal Market (OIM), which is part of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has a role to assist the four governments across the UK by providing expert advice and analysis to support the effective operation of the UK internal market.

As such, it is well placed to provide independent and evidence-based advice on the economic impacts of measures to reduce the use of single-use plastics across the nations, which can help with the development of future policy by governments.

The review builds on the work of the OIM’s latest annual report which found that supermarkets have tended to adopt a ‘UK wide’ approach when using single-use plastic items like cutlery, plates and bowls – meaning they adapt to the regulatory environment by using items which meet trading rules in all parts of the UK or at least all parts they trade in, rather than using different products in each nation.

OIM Panel Chair, Murdoch MacLennan, said:

We know that reducing our consumption of single-use plastics – from carrier bags used for the weekly shop to straws in our drinks – is important for the environment. We also know that the UK internal market for goods and services is worth £190 billion a year and green issues are a top priority for consumers, so it’s in everyone’s interest to get the full picture on how national restrictions on single-use plastics are working.

To help us build that picture, we’re inviting feedback from interested stakeholders, including businesses that have experience of regulatory changes related to single-use plastics. This will help us understand how effectively companies of all sizes are able to sell their products and services across the 4 nations of the UK.

The OIM is running a short online survey, which can be found on the single-use plastics project page. This will run until 16 September 2024 although earlier responses are encouraged to help the review get underway. Businesses and other interested stakeholders can also share views by emailing [email protected],

For more information, visit the OIM homepage.