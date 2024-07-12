Hotel Boss Spearheads Major Expansion and £2m Plan to Cut Carbon

A hotel boss who started out washing pots in the kitchen is spearheading a major expansion plan and a £2 million plan to cut carbon.

Nic Rowland joined the Grade II listed Rossett Hall Hotel as a 15-year-old schoolboy and is now Group Operations Manager at award-winning hotel group Everbright Hotel Group.

Rossett Hall was bought in 2015 by the Everbright Group which grew rapidly over subsequent years, and is now aiming to increase the number of properties in their portfolio from seven to 10 in North Wales and the North of England.

The Group was recently hailed as a trailblazer by the Net Zero North Wales Network for investing in green technology at the Llandudno Bay Hotel, where the carbon footprint was cut by 84% and energy bills were slashed from a quoted £300,000 to £100,000.

Over the next few years the eco-friendly approach is going to be replicated across the group’s other hotels, the Belmont and the Queens in Llandudno, Rossett Hall near Wrexham, the Wild Pheasant Hotel and Spa in Llangollen, the George Hotel in Penrith and Stonecross Manor in Kendal.

Nic said:

“We’ve gone from one site in Rossett to seven individual properties in the space of eight years with more to come. It’s been an amazing journey.”

Earlier this year the sustainability efforts at the Llandudno Bay Hotel were recognised at the international Lux Life Travel and Tourism Awards when the Everbright Group was crowned Sustainable Luxury Hotel Group of the Year.

The award was the latest in a series of accolades for the group which included being named as the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Hotel of the Year 2023 at the Go North Wales Tourism Awards and at the same ceremony, Rossett Hall was named as the Best Large Hotel in North Wales.

Nic said: