Dev Bank-leaderboard-advert-1430px-x-145px_Tourism

GREEN ECONOMY WALES PARTNERS:

dev Banc
business in the community
12 July 2024
Green Economy

Hotel Boss Spearheads Major Expansion and £2m Plan to Cut Carbon

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

A hotel boss who started out washing pots in the kitchen is spearheading a major expansion plan and a £2 million plan to cut carbon.

Nic Rowland joined the Grade II listed Rossett Hall Hotel as a 15-year-old schoolboy and is now Group Operations Manager at award-winning hotel group Everbright Hotel Group.

Rossett Hall was bought in 2015 by the Everbright Group which grew rapidly over subsequent years, and is now aiming to increase the number of properties in their portfolio from seven to 10 in North Wales and the North of England.

The Group was recently hailed as a trailblazer by the Net Zero North Wales Network for investing in green technology at the Llandudno Bay Hotel, where the carbon footprint was cut by 84% and energy bills were slashed from a quoted £300,000 to £100,000.

Over the next few years the eco-friendly approach is going to be replicated across the group’s other hotels, the Belmont and the Queens in Llandudno, Rossett Hall near Wrexham, the Wild Pheasant Hotel and Spa in Llangollen, the George Hotel in Penrith and Stonecross Manor in Kendal.

Nic said:

“We’ve gone from one site in Rossett to seven individual properties in the space of eight years with more to come. It’s been an amazing journey.”

Earlier this year the sustainability efforts at the Llandudno Bay Hotel were recognised at the international Lux Life Travel and Tourism Awards when the Everbright Group was crowned Sustainable Luxury Hotel Group of the Year.

The award was the latest in a series of accolades for the group which included being named as the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Hotel of the Year 2023 at the Go North Wales Tourism Awards and at the same ceremony, Rossett Hall was named as the Best Large Hotel in North Wales.

Nic said:

“We invested around £150,000 in the heating system in Llandudno Bay  which significantly reduced our ongoing costs at just the right time because that’s when the energy crisis happened.

“We were looking at energy bills quoted at £300,000 a year and that wasn’t sustainable for the business. It’s brought the energy bills down to around £100,000 a year.

“That was a game changer and we are now going to roll-out the green energy initiative across all our properties, replicating what we did in Llandudno Bay right across the group.

“We’re looking at similar energy efficient heating systems, solar power, thermodynamic panels and EV charging points.

“It’s going to be a huge investment of around £2 million but it makes total business sense and it’s also great for the planet.

“We’re on an amazing journey because Everbright is an aspirational company and still quite young.

“I am excited about the future and thoroughly driven as there is a good direction of travel with the business and we know where we want to get to.”

Related Articles
Green Economy
July 11, 2024

‘Call to Action’ to Position Wales as Global Leader in Marine Energy as Sector Delivers £30m to Economy

‘Call to Action’ to Position Wales as Global Leader in Marine Energy as Sector Delivers £30m to Economy
Green Economy
July 9, 2024

Environmental Science to be Showcased at Cardiff Event

Environmental Science to be Showcased at Cardiff Event
Green Economy
July 8, 2024

Cardiff Needs a ‘Green Energy Revolution’ to Reach Net Zero

Cardiff Needs a ‘Green Energy Revolution’ to Reach Net Zero
Green Economy
July 4, 2024

Organisations Team Up on Low Carbon Housing Development

Organisations Team Up on Low Carbon Housing Development
Green Economy
July 3, 2024

Is Decarbonising Industrial Hubs the Answer to a Low Carbon Future?

Is Decarbonising Industrial Hubs the Answer to a Low Carbon Future?
 Previous Article