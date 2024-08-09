Infrastructure Firm Completes Acquisition of 50% of Dragon LNG

An industry leader in energy infrastructure has completed the acquisition of 50% of Dragon LNG.

VTTI has acquired the stake in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminal near Milford Haven from infrastructure manager Ancala. The other 50% of the terminal is owned by Shell.

As part of VTTI’s Strategy 2028, the firm said it was building on its foundation as an energy storage and service terminal operator at key ports around the world, while investing in and developing additional energy infrastructure needed for the energy transition, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminals, renewable natural gas (RNG) and waste to value production facilities, biofuel storage and ammonia and hydrogen infrastructure.

VTTI’s aim is to accelerate growth, with 50% of the company’s earnings coming from transitional and sustainable energy sources by 2028.

Dragon LNG is VTTI’s second announced investment into LNG regasification terminals, following the announcement of the intention to acquire a 70% equity stake in Adriatic LNG, Italy, which is expected to be closed by the end of 2024.

Guy Moeyens, CEO of VTTI, said:

‘’Facilitating the import and distribution of LNG aligns with VTTI’s strategy to support the global energy transition and ensure security of supply. As an energy infrastructure company with extensive storage industry experience, we are well-positioned to develop, operate, and manage LNG terminals worldwide. We are looking forward to work together with Shell to ensure that Dragon LNG continues to operate in a safe and reliable manner while working towards accelerating its decarbonisation and growth path.’’

Dragon LNG’s regasification terminal is one of three LNG terminals in the UK. It is located near Milford Haven in Wales, and consists of LNG receiving, storage, reliquefication, regasification and send-out facilities. The facility can achieve maximum gas send out to the UK national transmission system of up to 9 billion cubic metres, supplying approximately 10% of the UK’s annual gas demand.

Dragon Energy Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Dragon LNG Group Limited, has also developed a solar farm at the facility and is developing additional renewable power projects at the site in support of decarbonising scope 2 emissions at the LNG terminal. They have also recently announced the Milford Haven CO 2 project, which will be done in collaboration with RWE Pembroke Net Zero Centre, exploring carbon capture, pipeline transfer, liquefaction, temporary storage, and ship loading to enable CO 2 shipping from a new Dragon jetty via non-pipeline transport to sequestration sites around the UK.

Simon Ames, Managing Director, Dragon LNG, said: