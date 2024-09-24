Morlais – Making the Most of Business Opportunities in the Tidal Energy Sector

The Morlais project represents a groundbreaking initiative in the marine energy sector, strategically located off the coast of Holyhead in Anglesey.

Spanning 35 square kilometres, this designated area of sea has been leased by Menter Môn Morlais Ltd. from the Crown Estate. The project aims to harness the immense potential of tidal stream energy, contributing significantly to the sustainable energy landscape of Wales and beyond.

In this panel discussion host Carwyn Jones talks to some of the key individuals managing and working on this innovative project. Guests include Gerallt Llewelyn Jones, Director, Menter Mon Morlais Ltd; Bethan Fraser Williams, Projects Director, Menter Môn; Chloe Jones, Supply Chain Project Officer, Menter Môn; and Osian Roberts, Commercial Manager, HydroWing.

Making the most of business opportunities in the tidal energy sector from Business News Wales on Vimeo.

Morlais has the potential to become one of the largest tidal stream energy sites in the world, with a maximum generating capacity of up to 240MW – enough for around 180,000 typical Welsh homes.

The scheme’s operating model is unique. It provides the infrastructure and necessary consents so that developers of tidal energy technology can deploy their devices in the sea with a reduced project time, cost and risk.

The Morlais landfall substation has been built and cabling to the grid connection is complete. The first turbines are expected to be deployed in the sea from 2026.