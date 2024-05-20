New Fund Aims to Accelerate ‘Painfully Slow’ Progress in TV and Film Sector Sustainability

Up to £50,000 is on offer to projects which can develop innovative ways to make the Welsh TV and film sector more environmentally sustainable.

Media Cymru and Ffilm Cymru Wales are launching a new development fund which aims to turn the Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) into a hub for sustainable media production.

The Greening the Screen Development Fund, designed and delivered by the organisations, will invest up to £50,000 in eligible projects which must demonstrate how they will reduce the adverse impact the sector has on the environment.

Ffilm Cymru Wales and Media Cymru hope that the scheme will lead to Wales’ screen sector becoming a blueprint for other UK nations and regions.

Cardiff Capital region’s screen sector has enjoyed considerable growth over the last decade, creating a raft of successful media productions for international audiences including Doctor Who, Sherlock, A Discovery of Witches, His Dark Materials, Sex Education, Hinterland, Dream Horse, Kensuke’s Kingdom, and Timestalker.

The fund partners say that while this success has created momentum and heightened ambition within the industry, research has highlighted there are significant challenges to counter, including that:

The average big budget feature film production generates nearly 3,000 tonnes of carbon – as much as a diesel car driven around the world 300 times

Diesel power was used in 91% of generators on set in Wales last year

Renewable energy is used by only 14% of productions filmed in UK studios

Road travel accounted for 80% of transport emissions for productions filmed in Wales

25% of the wood used in set building across Wales was recycled last year

94% of food emissions come from meat-based meals in Welsh productions

Projects will be expected to be informed by BAFTA albert's Screen New Deal Transformation Plan for Wales, which focuses on delivering a zero-carbon and zero-waste future through key impact areas:

Shifting to renewable energy.

Rethinking transport.

A circular way of reducing material and food waste.

Information gathering and collaboration such as sharing expertise, technical insights, production planning and reporting across the supply chain.

Insetting and offsetting business models.

Support to green suppliers

Professor Justin Lewis, Director of Media Cymru and Professor of Communication and Creative Industries at the Cardiff School of Journalism, Media and Culture, said:

“BAFTA albert's Screen New Deal gave us a blueprint for moving the Welsh TV and film sector towards environmentally sustainability. But progress to date has been much too gradual and painfully slow. “The Greening the Screen fund aims to create a step change, using innovative approaches to help the sector make significant reductions in its carbon footprint in the next five years. I'm looking forward to working with the innovators in the sector and across the supply chain to make Wales a model for greening screen production.”

Sustainability Manager for Ffilm Cymru Wales, Louise Dixey, added:

“The Screen New Deal: Transformation Plan for Wales identifies priority areas for the sector to reduce its carbon footprint and minimise waste. We are looking for innovative solutions to support implementation of the Transformation Plan and collaborative industry projects that will catalyse change.”

The Greening The Screen Development Fund application page is set to go live on the Media Cymru website on May 20 2024, closing on June 28 2024.