New Sustainable Housing for Cardiff City Centre as Developer Secures £1.4m of Funding

A residential property developer based in Cardiff has invested in the transformation of a Grade II listed office building in a move to enhance the city centre’s sustainable housing stock.

Willow Property Group has refurbished St Line House, a former 10,000 sq ft workspace, based in the northern side of Mount Stuart Square as it enters a new phase of growth.

The five storey building has been transformed into 17 residential units and one commercial unit, including a variety of studio, one and two bedroom apartments designed for modern and contemporary living.

The business has also invested in St Line House’s sustainability and energy efficiency credentials by installing air source heat pumps, wall and ceiling insulation and secondary window glazing, which has boosted the building’s EPC rating from E to B. Willow Property Group also kept the building’s external structures to maintain its historical features and reduce levels of embodied carbon.

As part of St Line House’s boost in energy efficiency, Willow Property Group has also installed specialist screed board technology throughout all of the building’s apartments. The boards produce a floating layer within the floor which creates enhanced acoustics throughout the units while retaining heat in the winter and maintaining a cooler airflow during warmer periods.

The investment and improvements were funded by a £1.4 million funding package from Lloyds Bank’s Clean Growth Finance Initiative (CGFI), which provides discounted lending to help firms invest in sustainable projects.

Following the completion of St Line House’s transformation in Q1 2024, Willow Property Group recently sold the new Cardiff residence to housing association, United Welsh.

Willow Property Group was co-founded by Pouyan Zolfagharnia alongside three other partners in 2018. Over the past few years, the business has begun expanding its development and project management services from smaller scale private properties to larger transformations of workspace and city centre residences.

Pouyan Zolfagharnia, director at Willow Property Group, said:

“The current high price of energy has put a spotlight on the types of technology we use in our projects. Homeowners are becoming more sustainability-minded and understand that energy efficient solutions can streamline their monthly costs, while also cutting their homes' carbon footprint. “The ongoing support we’ve received from Lloyds Bank has been a huge boost to our business and will shape how we deliver our future developments. The funding has allowed us to inject a lease of new life into an iconic site within one of Cardiff’s most sought-after districts while adding to the UK’s supply of sustainable housing.”

Gareth Williams, relationship director at Lloyds Bank, said: