North Wales Venue Sets Sights on Becoming the UK’s First Net Zero Social Club

A North Wales venue is aiming to become the UK’s first net zero social club.

Ewloe Social and Community Club has successfully lowered its carbon footprint after receiving a grant from the Carbon Reduction Feasibility Fund.

The Fund is delivered by Antur Cymru Enterprise with the backing of Pathway to Carbon Zero Ltd and Litegreen Ltd in collaboration with Flintshire County Council.

The club, which has been a mainstay in Flintshire since 1938, used the money to bring in experts to carry out a Carbon Reduction Feasibility Study, which highlighted areas in need of improvement.

Solutions included an insulated roof, alternative heating, a switch to renewable energy and PV solar battery storage.

Club secretary Paul Roberts said:

“This support helped us to identify exactly what we needed to do to make this a viable operation for the future, a sustainable building for the local community and more energy efficient. “The funding for the feasibility study was absolutely key to the decision-making process which has seen us install solar panels, insulate the roof and walls, and eventually we will look to fit automated doors. “It has made a financial difference to us as we were spending thousands of pounds trying to keep the club warm, and it’s much more comfortable for our members and visitors. “We have more and more organisations now using this space, which is of benefit to the whole community. “Our aim is to be the first net zero social club in the UK, and we are on our way – we will keep working hard to get there.”

The club is already generating almost 21,000kwh of renewable energy annually, according to installers JM Renewable Solutions, equating to £5,858 of free electricity per year.

Aimed at organisations in Flintshire, the Carbon Reduction Feasibility received £297,294 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with grants available for businesses to access specialist advice on how to become a more sustainable organisation, as well as offering guidance on equipment, buildings, energy use and systems and methods that will reduce their carbon footprint and help increase profitability.

