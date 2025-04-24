Offshore Wind in Wales: From Talk to Take-Off

Offshore wind has the potential to redefine Wales, not only in how we generate clean energy, but in how we shape our economy, train our future workforce, and revitalise coastal communities. With a projected UK market value of £32 billion, the opportunity isn’t just significant, it’s generational. But realising that opportunity requires more than rhetoric. It demands resolve, coordination, and decisive action.

At this year’s Marine Energy Wales Conference, our flagship session Offshore Wind in Wales: Turning Ambition into Action will bring that urgency to the fore.

In recent months, we’ve followed with keen interest the work of the Welsh Government’s Offshore Wind Task and Finish Group, a cross-sector initiative uniting voices from government, industry, ports, and communities. Its core purpose is clear: to understand how Wales can fully capture the economic and industrial benefits of offshore wind.

This session will bring several of those key stakeholders to the stage to share what’s been learned, and more importantly, to focus on what must happen next.

Because while the potential is well understood, thousands of high-value jobs, billions in investment, and real progress toward net zero, the pathway to delivery still requires urgent attention. That means making bold decisions now: about port infrastructure, supply chain capacity, workforce development, and regulatory readiness.

What excites me about this session is its focus on delivery over discussion. It will go beyond vision statements to ask the harder, more pressing questions: What are the barriers? What has the Task and Finish Group identified as critical next steps? And what practical actions can government and industry take, together, to shift from planning to progress?

This is not just an energy dialogue. It’s a moment to define an economic strategy. One that ensures the benefits of offshore wind don’t just pass through Wales, but take root here.

If you care about clean energy, jobs, and a just transition for Wales, this is the session to be in.

