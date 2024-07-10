Puffin Produce Wins Award for One of the Largest Rooftop Solar Projects in Wales

Puffin Produce has installed more than 4,000 solar panels, providing enough green energy to power both of its production sites on 100% self-generated electricity at peak output.

The £1.5 million solar energy investment project has covered 6,000 square metres of unused roof space at Puffin’s Woodland and Rosemary Lane sites in Pembrokeshire.

Generating its own green energy is a key part of Puffin’s ESG commitment, through the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), to reduce its Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 46% by 2030 and to become Net Zero by 2040.

Running at peak output, the company expects to generate 2 MWh, enough to power its entire production and storage operations from the solar installation, saving an estimated 2.4t of CO2e per day. That means Puffin will be able to offset most of its 3,780,000 kWh full-year usage through self-generated electricity, enabling it to hit its 46% emissions reduction commitment ahead of the 2030 target.

Puffin Produce CEO, Huw Thomas, said:

“This investment reaffirms our ambition to be a catalyst of change in an industry that is a significant contributor to UK carbon emissions. With electricity being one of the key contributors to our carbon footprint, this investment in solar power is a key commitment in achieving our SBTi science-based targets. We are also pleased that we have been able to deliver the project by working closely with local specialist contractors.”

Puffin worked with Pembrokeshire-based Silverstone Green Energy and Havenkey Electrical Contractors to design and deliver the scheme while also minimising any impact on the sites’ operations. The third partner in the delivery of the project was National Grid.

The Puffin Produce and Silverstone project was recently named regional large-scale project of the year at the Wales Energy Efficiency Awards in Cardiff.

William Silverstone, of Silverstone Green Energy said:

“This is the largest project we’ve worked on, and it’s evident by working with the Puffin team that they have a clear strategy, and this investment shows how much they’re committed to making it a success. Winning the award has been a fantastic recognition of the team’s hard work and dedication to delivering a top-quality install.”

Puffin Produce is the biggest supplier of Welsh produce in Wales, with headquarters in Withybush and growers farming mainly in Pembrokeshire. It grows and supplies potatoes including Pembrokeshire Earlies PGI and the UK’s first carbon neutral potato brand, Root Zero, alongside seasonal produce like Welsh Leeks PGI and Welsh daffodils.