Redefining Steel Production – Celsa Steel’s Commitment to the Circular Economy

At Celsa Steel we are acutely aware of the environmental negativity often levelled at the steelmaking industry.

Traditional steelmaking has been a significant source of carbon emissions due to the use of blast furnaces which rely on iron ore and coal, contributing extensively to global CO2 levels.

This method, prevalent in places like Tata Steel in Port Talbot, represents the old guard of industrial manufacturing. However, not all steelmaking processes are created equal, and at Celsa UK, we have been embracing a greener and more sustainable approach for over two decades.

Unlike traditional blast furnaces, Celsa Steel utilises the electric arc furnace (EAF) technology.

This method is fundamentally different and far more aligned with the principles of the circular economy. The primary feedstock for our electric furnace is not mined raw materials but recycled scrap metal. This scrap comes from a variety of sources, including decommissioned vehicles, demolished buildings, and resources derived from the end-of-life of products.

The use of recycled materials dramatically reduces our reliance on newly mined resources, which in turn decreases the carbon footprint associated with extraction and processing. Additionally, the electric arc furnace itself is powered by electricity which can be sourced from renewable energy, further enhancing the sustainability of our operations.

Our facility in Cardiff has been operating since the 1960s, initially starting as a traditional steel mill but transitioning to exclusively use electric arc furnace technology in the last 20 years. This long history underscores our commitment to sustainable practices and our role in the steel recycling industry.

Despite our efforts, there remains a significant amount of misunderstanding regarding the steel industry in South Wales. Many are not aware of the different types of steelmaking processes and their varied environmental impacts.

We are continuously looking for innovations in steelmaking that can enhance our efficiency and sustainability. This includes improving our energy consumption, elimination, exploring new uses for steel by-products and collaboration with our customer base.

Looking to the future, Celsa Steel is committed to playing a pivotal role in the circular economy of Wales and beyond.

By refining our processes and pushing the boundaries of what is possible with recycled materials, we aim to set a standard for the industry that reflects both ecological responsibility and economic viability, building a prosperous Wales fit for Future Generations.