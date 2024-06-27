Renewable Technology Firm Expands as Demand Increases

Leading renewable technology installer Nuvolt is expanding with the opening of new warehouse facilities at Mamhilad Park Estate.

Established in 2021, Nuvolt delivers solar, battery storage and EV charging solutions for commercial clients. Named Innovative Start-Up of the Year at the UK Start-Up Awards in May 2024, current work includes the installation of solar panels across Marston PLC’s portfolio of more than 1,200 pubs and inns. They are forecasted to generate 88.73 MWh of clean energy each year, slashing carbon emissions by 17.16 tons.

Nuvolt’s headquarters is based at St Mellons in Cardiff. The new 2,250 sq.ft warehouse at Mamhilad Park Estate will be used to store and distribute renewable energy technology products to the company’s expanding client base throughout the UK.

Managing Director and co-founder Matthew Phillips said:

“We have quickly positioned Nuvolt as a leader of integrating low carbon technology solutions in projects across the UK and are experiencing rapid growth as clients increasingly look to reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs. “The expansion of the business means that we need additional facilities to enable us to scale-up from a location that is easily accessible to both the M4 and M5 motorways. Mamhilad ticked all of the boxes for us in terms of accessibility, flexibility and price. It’s an exciting step for us as we embark on the next phase of our journey.”

Peter Downes is Operations Manager for Johnsey Estates, the company that owns and managed Mamhilad Park Estate. He said:

“From professional services firms to large manufacturing businesses, we have over 150 different organisations based here at Mamhilad. We are delighted to welcome Nuvolt to our thriving community.”

Situated to the east of Pontypool, adjacent to the A4042 (T) dual carriageway, Mamhilad Park Estate links directly to Junctions 25A and 26 of the M4 motorway. Office space ranges from 180 square feet up to adaptable open plan suites at 4,250 square feet with flexible leases or longer-term arrangements if required. Industrial occupiers can access 3-phase electrical supply, via a direct connection to the National Grid. Units up to 120,000 sq. ft are currently available.