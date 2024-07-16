SSE Energy Solutions to Sponsor Western Gateway’s 2024 Convention on Sustainable Growth

SSE Energy Solutions, the UK and Ireland’s leading energy infrastructure expert, has been announced as the headline sponsor for the 2024 Convention for the Western Gateway.

Taking place on the 17th October 2024, the Convention will bring together UK and Welsh Governments with local leaders, businesses and academics to demonstrate how South Wales and Western England can lead the way globally in creating sustainable economic growth.

The event will look at how the pan-regional partnership can lead efforts to decarbonise energy, build on its strengths in cyber and technology, improve connections between communities, drive investment, and protect its important natural habitats.

Nathan Sanders, Managing Director of Distributed Energy for SSE Energy Solutions, said:

“SSE Energy Solutions' role as headline sponsor for the 2024 Convention for the Western Gateway underscores our commitment to driving sustainable growth and accelerating the net zero transition across South Wales and Western England. By combining our expertise in innovative energy solutions with the region's strengths in technology and natural resources, we aim to create a powerful model for decarbonisation that can be replicated across the UK and Ireland. “Our recent collaboration with CCR Energy on the Aberthaw Power Station project is just one example of how we're investing in local communities, fostering economic growth, and championing a fair and just energy transition. Through the Western Gateway Convention, we look forward to engaging with local leaders, businesses, and academics to unlock the full potential of low-carbon technologies, develop a skilled green workforce, and ultimately build a cleaner, more prosperous future for this dynamic region.”

Earlier this year, SSE Energy Solutions signed a strategic partnership with CCR Energy to explore innovative energy solutions for the former Aberthaw coal power plant. As part of the collaboration, SSE plans to invest in advanced technologies for power networks, heating and cooling systems, electric vehicle charging, and energy management, generation, and storage. CCR Energy will be one of a number of key projects highlighted at 2024’s Convention as part of an exhibition of the best of what the area has to offer.

Councillor Bronwen Brooks, Chair of CCR Energy said:

“We are pleased to be developing a partnership with SSE Solutions. This collaboration aligns with the broader Regional and Western Gateway aspirations to decarbonise industry while fostering innovation and growth. We eagerly anticipate the upcoming convention, where we will explore further partnerships and opportunities and share our journey with a wider audience.”

As headline sponsors, the event will be called The 2024 Convention for the Western Gateway presented by SSE Energy Solutions. Already announced are Net Zero Zonal sponsors AB Ports. More sponsors for the Connectivity, Cyber and Technology and Nature zones are to be announced in the weeks to come alongside a full lineup of local leaders, business and academic speakers from across the area.

Sarah Williams-Gardener, Chair of the Western Gateway Partnership, said: