Tech Firm Wins Contract to Clean Up Polluted Wastewater in South America

A technology company has won a distinguished contract to clean up polluted wastewater in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, which has a population equivalent to the whole of South Wales.

Hydro Industries, which has its operation and design centre in Carmarthenshire, has been commissioned to clean 192,000 tonnes of contaminated ‘leachate’ water from Quito’s main landfill site, which will make it the highest altitude facility of its kind in the world.

The initiative is being driven by the Quito Municipality, who are determined to lead the way in preserving the region’s unique natural environment. Hydro’s proprietary and patented technology will help to protect the environment by ensuring that this contaminated water does not make its way into Quito’s river systems. Protection of the El Inga River, which flows through most of the city – including areas that have been designated as World Heritage Sites – is of particular importance.

Hydro was specifically selected because of its market leading technologies and its rapid response capabilities, with an installation time of just three months to deliver a landmark environmental project almost 6,000 miles away and at an altitude of nearly 9,000 feet above sea level.

The technology, specifically designed to safely treat landfill leachate water, which is odorous and heavily contaminated with toxic metals such as lead, zinc, arsenic and cadmium, will treat more than 800 tonnes of water per day at the El Inga site, ensuring that the water discharged meets the highest environmental standards.

Santiago Andrade, General Manager of EMGIRS – EP, which is the waste management company in the Metropolitan District of Quito, said:

“We initiated a global search to find the best possible technology to deliver at speed a world class leachate treatment plant for Quito. The UK company Hydro, with its unique and patented solution, was selected and their system will be operational shortly. We look forward that through the treatment train implemented by Hydro, it guarantees environmental protection for our city.”

Chris Campbell, His Majesty´s Ambassador to Ecuador, said:

“I am delighted that Hydro Industries has won this contract with the Municipality of Quito. This is also a significant achievement for Embassy colleagues from the Department for Business and Trade, who have supported Hydro Industries with the bidding process since October last year. Throughout, Hydro Industries has shown drive, energy, and commitment to secure a deal which will benefit the residents of Quito, protect the environment, and showcase British expertise in science, technology, and engineering. I hope that this contract and Hydro Industries’ cutting edge technology leads to fruitful collaboration on other important projects.”

Wayne Preece, CEO of Hydro Industries, thanked both the Quito Government and staff at the British Embassy for their help in getting the deal over the line.

He said:

“We pride ourselves at Hydro for being swift, agile, creative and responsive to the very specific needs of different clients and we are delighted that the good-will and determination on all sides will now allow our friends and colleagues in Quito to meet their high environmental ambitions and provide their people with the safeguards they deserve.”

The mayor of Quito, Pabel Muñoz, stressed that it is essential to protect the natural habitat.

“This is a project that will benefit current and future generations. I look forward to working with our British friends for years to come in applying technological solutions to long-standing and universal challenges,” he said.

The new plant at El Inga, in the shadow of Ecuador’s famous Pichincha volcano, is due to be operational later this year.