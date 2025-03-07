The Green Energy Revolution is Just the Beginning for Wales

The Celtic Freeport is still in its infancy, but it has the potential to be a game-changer for the Welsh economy. While the initial focus is on unlocking opportunities in green energy, this is just the stepping stone for a much broader industrial transformation.

A strong renewable energy sector will create the foundation for other industries to thrive, helping Wales build a more resilient, multi-sector economy that provides long-term, high-quality jobs.

We have already seen significant interest from businesses in a range of industries looking to set up operations in the Freeport, from food and drink to fintech, energy tech, and medical devices. This underlines the Freeport’s role as a hub not just for green energy, but for advanced manufacturing and innovation. The aim is to develop a diverse industrial base, ensuring that Wales is not overly reliant on any single sector and that we create sustainable economic growth for decades to come.

The need for economic resilience is clear. Wales has experienced cycles of industrial change in the past, and the lesson we take from this is that a strong, future-proofed economy requires a mix of industries that can support each other. That is why we are thinking beyond the first wave of investment and looking at how the Freeport can act as a catalyst for wider industrial development.

At the heart of this transformation is the workforce. One of the biggest misconceptions about the green economy is that it requires completely new skills. In reality, many of the jobs in green industries are roles that already exist today. Welders, engineers, project managers, HR professionals, lawyers, and finance specialists all have a part to play in building this new economy. The challenge is to change the narrative – this isn’t about replacing jobs, but about evolving them to meet the needs of the future.

It is also crucial that we make these opportunities more visible and attractive to young people. There is a generation entering the workforce that wants to make a difference and contribute to a more sustainable world. Too often, they believe they need to leave Wales to do so.

The Freeport is an opportunity to show them that they can build their careers here, with cutting-edge industries on their doorstep. It is also an opportunity for those who have left Wales to return, bringing back skills and experience that will help drive this transition forward.

The Freeport is still in its early days. This is a long-term project that will take shape over the coming years, but the ambition is clear. This is not just about the energy transition – it is about creating an economy that works for everyone, that provides opportunities across generations, and that builds Wales’ reputation as a leader in the industries of the future.