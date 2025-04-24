Turning the Tide: Why Now is the Moment for Tidal Energy in Wales

Tidal energy is no longer a distant ambition for Wales, it’s a reality that’s beginning to take shape in our waters, and 2025 is the year we start to scale it with real purpose.

At this year’s Marine Energy Wales Conference in Cardiff, one of the most pivotal sessions will be “Turning the Tide: Scaling Tidal Energy in Wales Today.” It’s designed to move beyond vision in Wales and straight into action. Because this is no longer a hypothetical conversation, it’s a practical one. We have turbines set to be deployed at Morlais later this year. We have marine spatial planning work underway by the Welsh Government to identify strategic resource areas. And we have ports and infrastructure that, with the right investment and coordination, are ready to play a central role in deployment.

But scaling tidal stream energy can’t happen in silos.

This session is about how we move forward together, how developers, environmental experts, infrastructure providers, and government can work in sync to cut risks, speed up deployment, and maximise the opportunity for Wales. One key area we’ll explore is how live environmental data from current projects is helping to de-risk consenting processes. The more we can base decisions on real-world evidence, the faster and smarter we can move.

We’ll also look at the state of grid infrastructure and what’s required to connect marine energy to consumers efficiently and reliably. Our ports from Holyhead to Milford Haven are another crucial piece of the puzzle. Their readiness will determine how quickly and cost-effectively we can get projects into the water at scale.

For supply chain businesses, investors, and local authorities, this session offers actionable insight. It's not just about the “what”, it's about the “how.”

Tidal energy has the potential to be a defining part of Wales’s renewable energy future. It’s predictable, low-carbon, and homegrown. But realising that potential will depend on how well we collaborate and how quickly we can turn evidence into action.

This year’s conference theme, “Ushering in the Decade of Delivery,” couldn’t be more appropriate. The next ten years will define whether we meet our 2035 net-zero targets and tidal must be a cornerstone of that effort.

Let’s make sure we get it right.

