Work Starts on New Energy Efficient Homes in Cardiff

Work is underway on 124 new energy efficient homes in Cardiff.

Redrow has begun construction of phase three at Churchlands and phase four at Plas Ty Draw in Lisvane.

All of the new homes feature underfloor heating and air source heat pumps as the leading housebuilder moves away from traditional gas boilers. Electric vehicle charging points are optional. This is in line with Redrow’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon by 2050.

Phase four of Plas Ty Draw will feature a selection of 35 three and four bedroom and the first plots have now been released. The first homes at Churchlands will be released later this year.

Redrow was the first large housebuilder to introduce heat pumps and underfloor heating as standard. The Ewloe-headquartered developer won a Green Apple award for its nationwide rollout of air source heat pumps (ASHPs) in December 2023 and has since been awarded the top five-star rating by The Home Builders Federation (HBF).

Beverley Wookey, Sales Director for Redrow in South Wales, said: