Work Starts on New Energy Efficient Homes in Cardiff

Work is underway on 124 new energy efficient homes in Cardiff.
Redrow has begun construction of phase three at Churchlands and phase four at Plas Ty Draw in Lisvane.
All of the new homes feature underfloor heating and air source heat pumps as the leading housebuilder moves away from traditional gas boilers. Electric vehicle charging points are optional. This is in line with Redrow’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon by 2050.
Phase four of Plas Ty Draw will feature a selection of 35 three and four bedroom and the first plots have now been released. The first homes at Churchlands will be released later this year.
Redrow was the first large housebuilder to introduce heat pumps and underfloor heating as standard. The Ewloe-headquartered developer won a Green Apple award for its nationwide rollout of air source heat pumps (ASHPs) in December 2023 and has since been awarded the top five-star rating by The Home Builders Federation (HBF).
Beverley Wookey, Sales Director for Redrow in South Wales, said:
“Churchlands and Plas Ty Draw are high quality developments offering a superb choice of family homes from our award winning Heritage Collection. They are both highly popular developments in fantastic locations with lots of green space, green transport links and beautiful street scenes.
“The start of work on these latest phases is testament to the demand from homebuyers, particularly those who are looking to lower their energy costs and reduce carbon emissions. In fact, new research reveals that three quarters (74%) of UK adults admit that living in an energy efficient home is more important to them now compared to a year ago. We know how important energy efficiency is to our customers and we’re proud to be bringing more new homes to Cardiff that offer newer, greener technology.”