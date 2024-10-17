Booming Haulage Business on the Road to Net Zero Following Huge Investment

Farrall’s Group – which employs more than 110 workers at its sites in Deeside, Ashton Hayes, Sandycroft, Telford and Newport – successfully lowered its carbon footprint with support from the Carbon Reduction Feasibility Fund.

The Fund is delivered by Antur Cymru Enterprise with the backing of Pathway to Carbon Zero Ltd and Litegreen Ltd, in collaboration with Flintshire County Council.

Led by Managing Director Matthew Farrall, the company had already made strides in sustainability, installing 1,400 solar panels at its Deeside HQ – generating half a million kilowatts a year – introducing electric forklift trucks, and looking to introduce Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) into its 70+ fleet of vehicles, which are washed using a rainwater harvesting system.

Matthew said via the Fund, consultants helped them to collate information and explore how best to continue implementing eco-efficient methods and renewable energy alternatives long-term.

“The input of Pathway to Carbon Zero and Litegreen has been very beneficial,” he said. “Their findings reinforced the changes we have made in the last 12 months, as well as contributing to our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report and giving us the confidence we were on the right path, identifying other areas we can be more energy efficient.”

Matthew added:

“As a business we are focused on our carbon footprint and responsibility as an organisation which covers many thousands of miles every year and produces greenhouse gas emissions from its vehicles, warehouse and other operations. “We will continue to improve and work in partnership with the sectors we serve, from food production and manufacturing to construction, aggregates, retail and more.”

Approaching its 70th anniversary, Farrall’s Group has a BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) truck on order, due to arrive in the Spring, and the next phase of their green plans includes electric battery storage.

“That will be a big project but the one which has had the most impact is the installation of the solar system at Deeside, significantly decreasing our dependence on non-renewable energy sources and basically taking us off-grid when the sun is shining,” said Matthew. “As a result, when the truck arrives it will be powered by the solar energy generated, and our target is for at least 50% of our vehicles to be carbon neutral by 2040 – that’s what we are aiming for.”

He added:

“We want to be a leader in sustainable logistics and are committed to implementing solutions that contribute to that, through investment and innovation.”

Aimed at organisations in Flintshire, the Carbon Reduction Feasibility Fund received £297,294 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with grants available for businesses to access specialist advice on how to become a more sustainable organisation, as well as offering guidance on equipment, buildings, energy use and systems and methods that will reduce their carbon footprint and help increase profitability.

Fund Manager Rowan Jones said:

“Farrall’s Group is one of the most innovative and forward-thinking companies in the region, especially when it comes to the environment and climate change. “We are pleased the Fund has helped them to build on the good work which has already taken place and look forward continuing the partnership in the future.”

For more on the Carbon Reduction Feasibility Fund, visit www.anturcymru.org.uk/flintshire, email [email protected] or call 01352 871298.

Alternatively, follow Antur Cymru Enterprise on social media at @anturcymruwales or visit the website: www.anturcymru.org.uk.