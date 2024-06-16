Consultation Underway into Battery Scheme at Decarbonisation Hub

A consultation is underway into proposals for a battery energy storage system which could supply the electricity needs of more than 72,000 homes.

RWE has launched a pre-application consultation for the scheme, which would form part of its decarbonisation hub, Pembroke Net Zero Centre.

The proposed development would be located on a 5.1 hectare area to the south of Pembroke Power Station.

It would comprise 212 Battery Containers and 106 Power Conversion Systems (PCS), enabling connectivity to the grid, and associated infrastructure.

The battery would have a maximum charge / discharge power of 350 megawatts and would connect via underground cables to the grid at the adjacent National Grid 400 kV substation. Once fully operational, Pembroke Battery would be capable of storing enough electricity to meet the average daily domestic energy needs of more than 72,000 typical UK homes.

RWE says that battery energy storage plays a crucial role in the integration of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, into the power grid. Excess renewable energy can be stored and fed into the grid when needed. Electricity is consumed in real time and this technology will, where possible, enable homes and businesses to be powered by renewable energy.

The company says that Pembroke Net Zero Centre has a critical role to play in Wales’ and the UK’s pathway to net zero. By decarbonising its current operations at Pembroke Power Station, while investing in new innovative technologies such as battery energy storage and hydrogen generation, RWE says it can establish Pembroke at the forefront of South Wales’ low carbon future.

RWE is asking the community for their views on these plans and has launched a consultation where people can provide feedback on the planning application. The consultation will end on Monday 15 July 2024.

In line with RWE’s commitment to protect and enhance local environments, the company has pledged to deliver various biodiversity measures as part of the proposals. Field margins will be enhanced by species-rich meadow planting, native woodland and scrub planting, while a new large pond will be provided and managed to support local wildlife. The periphery of the development site will also be further enhanced with bat and bird boxes, insect hotels and reptile hibernation shelters around the field edges.

A Habitat Management Plan will ensure the habitats created are managed sensitively in support of local wildlife for the lifetime of the project.

Richard Little, Pembroke Net Zero Centre Director, said:

“RWE Pembroke Battery represents the next step in our plans to invest in new innovative energy technologies as part of our vision for Pembroke Net Zero Centre. We would like to thank those who engaged with us in our Green Hydrogen consultation and encourage the community to get involved with the consultation process, learn more about our battery energy storage proposals, and have their say on the proposals.”

Members of the community can contact the project team and leave feedback via the project website rwe.pembrokenetzerocentre.co.uk/battery, telephone 01646 370090, email [email protected] or by writing to Freepost PNZC Consultation.

RWE is also holding an in-person event at South Pembrokeshire Golf Club on 24 June 2024 between 2pm and 7pm with the opportunity to speak with project team members, ask questions and provide feedback.