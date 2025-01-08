Crosskeys to Benefit from New Energy-Efficient Housing Project

A modern development of 16 energy-efficient apartments is coming to Crosskeys to help meet the demand for affordable housing in the area.

Not-for-profit housing association United Welsh is working in partnership with Caerphilly County Borough Council and Welsh Government to transform the site of the former St Catherine’s Church into a development of one and two-bedroom apartments.

The homes will be available for social rent and allocated to people from the Caerphilly Council Common Housing register.

Celtic Offsite, a social enterprise within the United Welsh Group, will manufacture the timber frame structures for the homes from its factory in Caerphilly. The homes will then be completed on-site by contractor YourSpace projects.

The homes will be built to the highest energy efficiency standard and will include green technologies like Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) systems, which enhance air quality and reduce energy use.

They will also feature innovative infrared panels instead of traditional radiators, using infrared technology to heat the building's structure and residents directly, consequently minimising heat loss.

Victoria Bolton, Director of Development and Regeneration at United Welsh said:

“We are proud to be leading this development in Crosskeys and creating more homes for people in the local community. “At United Welsh, building homes is not just about providing a roof over someone’s head. We are committed to developing high-quality homes with innovative technology, making sure they are not only warm and affordable but a desirable place for people to live.”

The high energy efficiency of the apartments at Crosskeys will help to ease financial pressures for residents, reducing their energy bills long-term while having a minimal impact on the environment.

Cllr Shayne Cook, Caerphilly Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, added

“As the national housing crisis continues, delivering high quality energy efficient homes remains a high priority for the Council. We are delighted to work with United Welsh on this development which will help address local housing need.”

The homes are due to be completed next year.