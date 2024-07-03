Electric Vehicle Rally Stops Off in Wales

Hay-on-Wye is set to be the penultimate stop for a fleet of 50 individual electric vehicles (EVs) competing in the A-Z EV Rally 2024.

The EVs are travelling more than 1,400 miles throughout Wales and England, making their final charge in Hay on Wye before heading to the ‘Zero Carbon’ Rhug Estate in North Wales.

Matt Perry, Powys County Council’s Chief Officer – Place, said:

“Alongside a growing network of private EV charging points, Powys also benefits from the installation of charging facilities in 13 council owned car parks in key locations across the county. “We continue to pursue investment opportunities to expand this network further, with another five locations soon to be added to the Powys EV infrastructure. “We are often asked whether EV vehicles are a practical choice for such an expansive county, but our use of electric refuse lorries, road sweepers and fleet vehicles prove that this environmentally friendly mode of transport can definitely help us achieve our ambition to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2030.”

Colin Boyton, the event manager, said: