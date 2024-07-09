Environmental Science to be Showcased at Cardiff Event

A research ship is set to visit Cardiff later this year as part of an event designed to highlight the world of environmental science.

One of the world’s top oceanographic institutions, the National Oceanography Centre (NOC), will be bringing the Royal Research Ship The James Cook to Cardiff as part of the science event between October 18 and 20.

Dr John Siddorn, NOC CEO, said:

“This is a unique opportunity for the public to visit a working research ship and understand what life on the ocean is like for our researchers and crew. Our scientists and technologists can be at sea for weeks at a time, carrying out critical research under difficult conditions. It takes great skill across a range of disciplines to understand the ocean. “Adults and children can see first-hand what it’s like on the ship, and we may even inspire some to become the oceanographers of the future.”

The wider event, Archwiliwch ein planed – Explore our planet, is being run by UKRI Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) in partnership with NOC and Techniquest, Cardiff.

Archwiliwch ein planed – Explore our planet will include free, ticketed access to science discovery centre Techniquest. The event will include in-person talks by the UK’s leading environmental scientists.

Professor Louise Heathwaite, Executive Chair of NERC, said:

“We’re incredibly lucky in the UK to be home to some of the world-leading environmental scientists who, together with researchers across multiple disciplines are identifying and helping to solve global environmental challenges. “The Archwiliwch ein planed – Explore our planet event will give everyone an opportunity to take a look and get involved, meeting the scientists that are delivering this research and learning about how we can live sustainably on planet Earth.”

Sue Wardle, CEO of Techniquest, added: