EV Public Network Provides Thousands of Greener Miles During First Year

An EV charging public network has reached its first anniversary by providing thousands of green miles for motorists to travel around Denbighshire.

Since launching officially last summer, Denbighshire County Council’s network of public EV chargers located at all towns have provided 239,146kwh of charging for motorists using the facilities.

That’s the equivalent of 837,000 miles of greener lower carbon travelling delivered by the network, nearly 34 times travelling around the circumference of the earth.

Closer to home, the miles delivered tots up around 1,000 trips from Land’s End to John O’Groats and 9,300 journeys travelling from Holyhead to Wrexham.

And for those using EV greener miles to travel around Denbighshire, the annual amount is roughly equivalent to 19,420 car trips from the coast of Prestatyn down to the sights of the River Dee at Llangollen.

If you are also planning on visiting Llangollen Railway, Corwen’s Green Lane car park next to the station has five EV chargers operational as part of a project at the site funded by the UK Government. Down the line in Llangollen, charging points are also available at Market Street and the Pavilion car parks.

Cae Ddol car park in Ruthin offers EV facilities to use right next the Gaol and the park itself if visiting the town with the family and chargers are also available at Ruthin Craft Centre.

If you are visiting the coast this Summer there are also rapid chargers available at West Kinmel car park charging hub, Rhyl and Kings Avenue car park Prestatyn.

Other EV public network locations are at Denbigh’s Post Office Lane car park, St Asaph’s Bowling Green car park, Morley Road car park Rhyl and Fern Avenue car park Prestatyn.

Work on the additional charging network for a few sites was supported by grant funding via the UK Government’s Office of Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV)

This project has been carried out to also support people with transitioning to an electric vehicle where they might not have previously had access to a charging facility.

The EV public network is a part the Council’s overall action to tackle climate change following the declaration of a Climate and Ecological Emergency in 2019 by reducing the county’s carbon footprint.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said: