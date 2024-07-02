Expo Set to Showcase Hydrogen Solutions for Businesses

A large-scale hydrogen powered technology exhibition is set to demonstrate how new solutions could be adopted by businesses.

Organised by Hyppo, a company aiming to promote new ways in which hydrogen can decarbonise the energy system across a range of different sectors, the H2Bay Expo and Demonstration Day at Bay Studios in Swansea is aimed at attracting companies and industry leaders from across Wales and the South West of England.

On display will be a range of different hydrogen powered apparatus from cars, trucks and buses, to construction equipment and film production equipment aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of the area’s growing media sector. The event will also include live music by a local band whose equipment will be powered by hydrogen, and a hydrogen powered barbeque providing food for attendees.

The event will also be an opportunity for companies to meet the creators of these new solutions and find out how they can start to incorporate them into their businesses.

Chris Foxall, CEO of Hyppo Hydrogen Solutions, said:

“The H2Bay Expo is a pivotal event for the hydrogen industry, providing a platform to showcase the transformative potential of hydrogen technology. We are excited to demonstrate how commercially available hydrogen-powered vehicles and equipment can drive the region toward a more sustainable future.”

Roy Thomas, owner of Bay Studios, said:

“Bay Studios is proud to host this ground-breaking event which will highlight our commitment to decarbonising the filming and transportation sectors. We see this as the future of sustainable film production which will bring exciting new projects to the area. We look forward to welcoming attendees from across South Wales and beyond.”

This event follows the Western Gateway’s Hydrogen Gateway event last summer. This brought together industry with leading researchers to understand how the region can become the UK’s first Hydrogen Super Cluster pioneering low carbon solutions for the area’s heavy industry and aviation sectors to protect livelihoods and create new secure jobs for the 21stcentury.

The Western Gateway is the Pan-Regional Partnership for South Wales and Western England. Bringing together 28 local authorities from St Davids to Swindon, the partnership looks to attract new investment and support innovation to drive economic growth and create a fairer, greener future.

Sarah Williams-Gardener, Chair of the Western Gateway Partnership, said:

“I am very glad to be able to support this event which is being arranged by Hyppo. At the Western Gateway we’ve identified a wide range of companies and organisations who are pioneering the use of hydrogen as a potential energy source to decarbonise a wide range of sectors right across South Wales and Western England. “The sheer breadth of different organisations looking at hydrogen makes us unique in the UK and gives us an opportunity to become a world leader in pioneering this energy source.

Working with our colleagues at the Great Western Supercluster of Hydrogen Impact for Future Technologies (GW-SHIFT) we will continue to look at how together we can overcome barriers to ensure hydrogen can be an option for those businesses who would struggle to decarbonise without it.”

The event is set to take place on 18th July and registration is via H2Bay EXPO24 – Hyppo