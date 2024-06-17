‘Green Skills Gap’ to be Tackled with Immersive Training Content

A new partnership is set to develop immersive digital content designed to train future specialists in hydrogen technology.

Hydrogen Safe, the hydrogen safety training specialist which acts as a conduit between industry and education, is working with RWE, the UK’s leading electricity generator, to tackle the skills gap it says is becoming increasingly evident as businesses transition to greener ways of working in Wales.

They will develop a series of digital assets which can be used as multisensory education experiences to upskill students and those who want to access the green energy sector.

Partnering with Ark Immersive – a specialist in immersive and interactive digital content – Hydrogen Safe will capture content from RWE UK sites to be used in computer augmented virtual environments (CAVEs) which will then feature in colleges throughout the country.

The CAVEs project 3D images onto walls, floors and ceilings to mimic a virtual world. Tracking movements, delegates are able to interact with real world scenarios digitally.

Head of Hydrogen Business Development at RWE, Jeremy Smith, said:

“RWE are planning to build, own and operate green hydrogen production facilities for bulk supply of hydrogen to UK industrial customers. Our first of a number of green hydrogen plants is due to be operation by 2027 and we have a target of 2GW green hydrogen across our core markets by 2030. “Whilst we have a lot of renewable and gas expertise that we can draw from it is crucial that we ensure that we have the hydrogen specialists we need when these plants start to go live. We are happy to work with companies like Hydrogen Safe to help them deliver essential training but also hopefully inspire people to embrace innovative technology as we all start to move to a more sustainable energy future”.

CEO and Founder of Hydrogen Safe, Andy Lord, said: