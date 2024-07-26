‘Greening Every Job’ for a Sustainable Future

The concept of ‘greening every job' is transforming our approach to sustainability. And it goes far beyond the conventional sectors of solar panel installation or waste management.

It's about embedding care for the planet and people into every role, from accounting and legal professions to marketing and sales, ensuring all jobs contribute to an economy that benefits both people and the planet.

There is a misconception that green jobs solely require ‘green’ technical prowess. However, the scope of what constitutes a green job is much broader and includes a diverse set of skills. Critical among these are soft skills, such as the ability to communicate complex ideas clearly, engage creatively with colleagues, and connect with people of diverse perspectives. These abilities are fundamental in fostering a workforce capable of driving substantial environmental change.

In addition to technical and soft skills, transformative skills are equally crucial. These skills enable individuals to see the broader picture, integrate insights from various sectors, and empathise with different stakeholders. Transformative skills are about enhancing our capacity as communicators and collaborators, which is essential in crafting a sustainable present and future.

Every sector has a role to play in this green transformation. For instance, finance professionals can advocate for investments in local suppliers or renewable energy sources. Human resources can cultivate a company culture where every employee becomes carbon and nature literate, shaping not just policies but the ethos of the business.

Sales and marketing professionals have the opportunity to promote durable, sustainable products, while designers and research and development teams can focus on innovation that minimises waste and resource extraction. These efforts are vital because when sustainability is embedded in every role, it not only creates a more engaging and fulfilling work environment but also positions the business as a leader in responsible practices.

A commitment to greening every job also makes businesses more attractive to a new generation of purpose-driven employees and can lead to greater employee retention. By investing in training and upskilling rather than downsizing, companies can harness their existing workforce's potential to innovate and adapt.

It's essential that the greening of jobs is explicitly included in job descriptions. A clear statement outlining how each role supports the organisation's sustainability goals can help ensure that every employee, regardless of their position or seniority, understands their role in this vital endeavour.

Support for businesses undertaking this transformation is readily available. Cynnal Cymru offers training, advice, and membership opportunities designed to assist in this transition. Local colleges in Wales provide training through Personal Learning Accounts, an excellent resource for those looking to reskill.

Resources such as the Project Drawdown Job Function Guides[i] offer practical steps that businesses can implement today to align their operations with sustainability goals. Resources like this are instrumental in identifying workforce gaps and integrating sustainable practices across all job functions.

Together, we can forge a future where every job is green, contributing to a robust, economy that benefits everyone fairly.

