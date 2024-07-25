Hafren Dyfrdwy and RSPB Cymru Win National Award for Pioneering Peatland Project

A pioneering project being delivered by Hafren Dyfrdwy and RSPB Cymru to restore peatland at Lake Vyrnwy has been recognised with a national award.

The two organisations have been working together since 2018 to plan and deliver an ambitious restoration programme, aiming to restore all of Lake Vyrnwy’s blanket bog, a type of peatland found in only a few parts of the world with cool, wet climates, to naturally functioning ecosystems.

The project has now scooped the win in the Large-scale Practical Nature Conservation Project category at the CIEEM Awards 2024 – a celebration of achievements in ecology and environmental management. The awards recognise and celebrate lifetime achievement, best practice and individual excellence.

RSPB Cymru and Hafren Dyfrdwy have embraced the latest science techniques in relation to peatland restoration and aim to drive down carbon emissions from the landscape, helping to tackle the climate crisis.

The project has seen the team working with local contractors and suppliers to deliver the restoration work, increasing skills which will continue to contribute to the wider economy.

Griff Watkins, Visitor Site Manager at Lake Vyrnwy, said:

“Our collaboration with RSPB Cymru has seen a huge amount of time and hard work go into the project, so to see it be officially recognised with this national award is absolutely incredible. “The biodiversity of Lake Vyrnwy is the foundation for the reserve’s ecosystem services which is why the peatland restoration plan created by RSPB Cymru and Hafren Dyfrdwy is a perfect example of adopting new ways of working and moving away from traditional agricultural practices. As well as acting as huge carbon sinks, locking away carbon, healthy peatlands improve habitat and water quality, support natural flood management, and improve biodiversity. “There is much more to do with the project, but we will continue to work together to establish a healthy and resilient peatland ecosystem.”

Alun Prichard, Director of RSPB Cymru, said:

“We’re deligh ng process of returning our blanket bogs to carbon fixing, wildlife-rich habitats and being able to use and upskill local contractors in the process is something we're very proud of being able to do.”

The current peatland programme focusses on land within RSPB’s farm business tenancy at Lake Vyrnwy and neighbouring freehold land.

It includes more than 1,500 hectares of degraded blanket bog across six large upland blocks. To date, restoration plans have been developed and agreed for four upland areas, two of which are already validated under the Peatland Code.

Work has commenced on site and almost 1,000 hectares of blanket bog has been restored through the blocking of drains and gullies and addressing areas of bare and eroding peat.

Restoration of blanket bog is a cornerstone of the Vyrnwy plans and aims to deliver an ambitious and long-term vision for nature.