Industry Welcomes Ed Miliband as First Ever Energy Secretary to Co-chair Offshore Wind Industry Council

The wind industry is welcoming the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband as the new Co-Chair of the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC), and the Energy Minister with responsibility for renewables Michael Shanks as Vice-Chair, at an OWIC Executive Council meeting in London today. It is the first time that an Energy Secretary has officially co-chaired the Council, as previously an Energy Minister took the role.

OWIC brings together industry leaders and senior members of the Government, providing a forum to accelerate the development of offshore wind, ensuring that the UK retains its international lead in this key technology which will be the central pillar of our future energy system.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said:

“Offshore wind is officially back in business in UK waters, as proved by the numbers of investors lining up in our most successful auction yet to deliver almost 5GW of new capacity. “This is the backbone of our mission for clean power by 2030 and that’s why this council is so important. “I look forward to working with its members and industry to go even further, boosting our energy independence to protect families and businesses for long into the future.”

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said:

“It’s a privilege to be vice chair of the Offshore Wind Industry Council as offshore wind will play a huge role in our mission for clean power by 2030.

“We are determined to give British families and businesses energy security – the only way to do that is to back the rollout of clean, homegrown energy which boosts our economy and supports us in protecting billpayers for good.”

The Co-Chair of the Offshore Wind Industry Council Richard Sandford said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Ed Miliband and Michael Shanks in their key roles as Co-Chair and Co-Vice-Chair, at a time when the industry is more determined than ever to deliver vital new clean energy projects even faster and at greater scale, as a central part of the Government’s clean energy mission. “The Secretary of State becoming OWIC co-chair is a welcome boost for the industry at a time when it is critical that we get the investment signals right, fix the grid and speed up consenting and wider regulatory processes. This is the first time an Energy Secretary has formally co-chaired OWIC, as previously this has been done by an Energy Minister – this sends a strong signal of the Government’s firm commitment to our sector. “To achieve our joint goals, we will work closely with Ministers on measures to attract billions of pounds in private investment despite intense international competition, create new jobs, boost Britain’s energy security and help the UK to achieve net zero.”

Susie Lind, OWIC Vice-Chair and Managing Director of BlueFloat Energy, said:

“It’s becoming increasingly clear to developers that the UK is very much open for business, and with an enviable pipeline of offshore wind projects poised for delivery, including floating wind, there’s a real opportunity to accelerate delivery and lock-in that energy security, economic growth, and environmental protection for generations to come.

“Mr Miliband’s appointment is further assurance that Government is steadfast in its commitment to unlocking investment in offshore wind and delivering on its carbon reduction targets”.

Clark MacFarlane , OWIC Vice-Chair and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Country Chair UK and Ireland, said: