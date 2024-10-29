Landmark Buildings in Welsh Seaside Resort Undergo Green Transformation

Landmark buildings on one of the most popular and preserved streets in Wales have undergone a green transformation.

Carbon Zero Renewables – part of the Carbon Zero Group based in Old Colwyn, St Asaph and Mochdre – has completed a series of projects on Mostyn Street, Llandudno.

The award-winning company is led by Managing Director and President for the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) in Wales, Gareth Jones.

Gareth teamed-up with Mostyn Estates to help lower the area’s carbon footprint, beginning with the former Marks and Spencer store, and Providero Coffeehouse.

Jon Merrick, of the Mostyn Estates Business Development department, said the organisation is committed to reducing CO2 emissions, as well as lowering energy bills and consumption.

“We are eager to install solar panels and other green technologies across our property portfolio,” said Jon. “To support these efforts, we secured a green energy grant from Conwy County Council, and Carbon Zero was the contractor responsible for supplying and installing solar panels at the two sites. “Both installations went smoothly, with Carbon Zero working efficiently, completing the projects on time.”

He added:

“At Providero Coffeehouse, we also installed a voltage optimisation system, helping to further reduce energy consumption, and are extremely pleased with the results, not only for the renewable energy they provide but also for the significant savings on our energy use. “The immediate impact has been dramatic, and we look forward to the medium and long-term benefits for our running costs, CO2 emissions and sustainability aspirations.”

In addition to the voltage optimisation system at Providero Coffeehouse – which will save 10% a year on its electricity bills – the venue now has 36 solar panels, further reducing the electricity cost by £3,000 annually, and lowering C02 emissions by 2.2 tons in that period.

At the former Marks and Spencer site, 320 solar panels will help save around 128,450 kWh per year, and £32,100 a year on electricity. C02 will drop by 24.84 tons each year, the equivalent of planting 1,141 trees annually.

Gareth said Carbon Zero Group was pleased to play its part in helping Mostyn Estates work towards its energy saving targets.

“We were privileged to work in collaboration on these schemes, they will have a significant and positive effect on both buildings,” said Gareth “Llandudno is widely recognised as the jewel in the crown of Welsh Victorian seaside resorts, so to see the town embracing renewable energy and innovative ways of lowering its carbon footprint – and for us to play a part in that – is incredibly rewarding.”

