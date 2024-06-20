Landmark Study Investigates Offshore Green Hydrogen Production

A leading engineering consultancy and energy advisory company has completed a study of a project which aims to develop offshore green hydrogen production by repurposing existing oil and gas infrastructure.

Apollo, which employs more than180 engineers and has offices in Anglesey, Flintshire, Aberdeen, Bristol, Edinburgh, and Nottingham, undertook the study on the Hydrogen Offshore Production Project (HOP2) for the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), which was awarded £2.12 million from the Scottish Government's Just Transition Fund.

The landmark initiative aims to develop large-scale offshore green hydrogen production by repurposing existing oil and gas infrastructure on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) and exploring the construction of new offshore facilities.

Apollo undertook a comprehensive analysis of the HOP2 project, focusing on using existing offshore structures while ensuring safety and operational efficiency. The study employed a detailed process, evaluating offshore assets, developing equipment lists, and assessing various layout options. Key considerations included safety, efficiency, and structural integrity, emphasising the hydrogen production process, encompassing water treatment, electrolysis, and compression.

Phil Westmorland, Apollo's Decarbonisation Director, said:

“This study represents a significant milestone in the journey towards decarbonisation. By employing the potential of offshore green hydrogen production, we are advancing renewable energy technologies and driving positive economic and environmental outcomes.”

The study concluded with viable options for a new offshore asset or the reuse of existing offshore asset substructures. It recommended pursuing the repurposing of existing assets while highlighting the importance of collaboration with suppliers to develop bespoke electrolyser designs suitable for offshore applications.

Mechanical Manager, Keith Archibald, who worked on the project, said: