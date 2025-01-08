Dev Bank-leaderboard-advert-1430px-x-145px_Tourism
Floventis Ad3
8 January 2025
Gov/Public Sector

Monmouthshire County Council Becomes World’s First Deforestation Free Champion Council

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0

Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) has taken a significant step towards combating climate change and protecting biodiversity by becoming the world's first Deforestation Free Champion Council.

This initiative recognises the impact of the council's procurement practices, such as school meals, on tropical deforestation, which contributes to climate change and threatens the lives of Indigenous Peoples.

By signing the Deforestation Free Charter, MCC commits to finding alternatives to products which pose a deforestation risk, including promoting local food, buying fair trade products and using its platform to advocate for reducing our global deforestation footprint among partners, communities, and suppliers.

This initiative aligns with MCC's objectives of tackling climate change and inequality, directly addressing both issues.

During the latest full council meeting on the 12th of December, former pupils from Osbaston, Kymin View, Raglan and Undy Primary Schools, who have now moved on to Monmouth Comprehensive, presented to the elected members on the work they have been doing together with Welsh charity, Size of Wales.

Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, Cllr Catrin Maby, said:

“We are proud to be the first council in the world to take this bold step. Our young people have been instrumental in driving this change, highlighting the global impact of our local actions. Everyone can make a difference by thinking globally and acting locally.”

 

“I would like to thank all the pupils that attended the council meeting for their dedication to raising awareness of the importance of Deforestation.”

 

“Monmouthshire County Council is leading the way in demonstrating how Wales can truly be a globally responsible nation, ensuring that what we buy and consume here in Wales does not drive deforestation and human rights abuses thousands of miles away. Having young people spearheading the campaign shows that together we can bring about change, one dish at a time. Our future depends on it” said Nichola James, Deforestation Free Communities Campaign Officer at Size of Wales.

MCC's commitment to becoming a Deforestation Free Champion involves sharing its progress and encouraging others to follow suit.

Related Articles
Gov/Public Sector
23 January 2022

Wales World Heritage Site Awarded £13.3 Million for Visitor Improvements

Wales World Heritage Site Awarded £13.3 Million for Visitor Improvements
Gov/Public Sector
19 January 2022

Almost £17 Million to Support Extension of Tywi Valley Path

Almost £17 Million to Support Extension of Tywi Valley Path
Gov/Public Sector
12 October 2023

World’s First Digital Bottle Recycling Experiment in Brecon Welcomes the First Minister

World’s First Digital Bottle Recycling Experiment in Brecon Welcomes the First Minister
Gov/Public Sector
30 August 2023

Welsh Councils Forge Innovative Cross-Border Partnership with English Authorities

Welsh Councils Forge Innovative Cross-Border Partnership with English Authorities
Gov/Public Sector
7 November 2022

MPs Demand Transparency: Government Trade Policy and Its Environmental Impact

MPs Demand Transparency: Government Trade Policy and Its Environmental Impact
 Previous Article
Next Article