Monmouthshire County Council Becomes World’s First Deforestation Free Champion Council

Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) has taken a significant step towards combating climate change and protecting biodiversity by becoming the world's first Deforestation Free Champion Council.

This initiative recognises the impact of the council's procurement practices, such as school meals, on tropical deforestation, which contributes to climate change and threatens the lives of Indigenous Peoples.

By signing the Deforestation Free Charter, MCC commits to finding alternatives to products which pose a deforestation risk, including promoting local food, buying fair trade products and using its platform to advocate for reducing our global deforestation footprint among partners, communities, and suppliers.

This initiative aligns with MCC's objectives of tackling climate change and inequality, directly addressing both issues.

During the latest full council meeting on the 12th of December, former pupils from Osbaston, Kymin View, Raglan and Undy Primary Schools, who have now moved on to Monmouth Comprehensive, presented to the elected members on the work they have been doing together with Welsh charity, Size of Wales.

Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, Cllr Catrin Maby, said:

“We are proud to be the first council in the world to take this bold step. Our young people have been instrumental in driving this change, highlighting the global impact of our local actions. Everyone can make a difference by thinking globally and acting locally.” “I would like to thank all the pupils that attended the council meeting for their dedication to raising awareness of the importance of Deforestation.” “Monmouthshire County Council is leading the way in demonstrating how Wales can truly be a globally responsible nation, ensuring that what we buy and consume here in Wales does not drive deforestation and human rights abuses thousands of miles away. Having young people spearheading the campaign shows that together we can bring about change, one dish at a time. Our future depends on it” said Nichola James, Deforestation Free Communities Campaign Officer at Size of Wales.

MCC's commitment to becoming a Deforestation Free Champion involves sharing its progress and encouraging others to follow suit.