North Wales Tidal Energy Partnership Could ‘Accelerate Development’ of the Industry

A pioneering partnership could accelerate development of the tidal energy industry and help establish its commercial viability.

Inyanga Marine Energy Group and Verdant Morlais Ltd (VML) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deliver a 4.9MW tidal stream energy project at Morlais in North Wales, the largest consented tidal energy scheme in Europe.

The project will take place in a berth close to the 10MW project awarded to Inyanga through the UK Government Contracts for Difference Allocation Round 5 in September 2023, which will utilise Inyanga’s patented HydroWing tidal stream technology.

VML was also awarded a 4.9MW tidal project at Morlais in Allocation Round 5.

VML is a joint venture company established by Verdant Power, Inc. (New York, USA) and Duggan Brothers Contractors Ltd (Ireland) to assess and develop tidal energy projects in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Joe Klein, VML Board Director, said:

“Verdant Morlais is delighted to announce this new partnership with Inyanga Marine Energy Group. Connected to the National Grid and with all necessary infrastructure provided, the Morlais demonstration site is unique worldwide and it represents a significant opportunity for the tidal energy industry in general. We are looking forward to deploying the first 4.9MW phase of our commercial project at Morlais, with buildout of an additional 25MW to follow.”

Inyanga Marine Energy Group will deliver a full Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation solution to VML for the 4.9MW project in conjunction with a long-term operations and maintenance contract.

Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, said:

“This new partnership allows us to explore economies of scale and creates a clear commercial path for our project. Collaboration unlocks exciting new opportunities for innovation and cost reduction, potentially accelerating development of the tidal energy industry.”

Andy Billcliff, Chief Executive of Menter Môn Morlais Limited, which manages the Morlais tidal energy site, said: