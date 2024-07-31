Regenerative Ocean Farm Purchases The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company

Wales’ first regenerative ocean farm, Câr-Y-Môr, has purchased The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company.

The purchase, announced at The Royal Welsh Show, will expand Câr-Y-Môr’s selection of seaweed and shellfish products with a new range of seaweed deli produce.

The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company was founded in 2012 by local entrepreneur Jonathan Williams, inspired by his love of food, the beach, and the sea. Its deli products grew from recipes created at Café Mor, the award-winning solar-powered mobile street food kitchen Jonathan set up in 2010.

Over the years, The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company’s products have won several coveted Great Taste awards, and the range has grown to include dried seaweeds, seasonings and sauces, seaweed butters and pestos, and laverbread, a culinary staple of Welsh culture.

Its products will now enhance Câr-Y-Môr’s existing online and wholesale seaweed and shellfish offering, allowing customers to access a premium seafood and a deli range, directly from Câr-Y-Môr’s website and farm shop, as well as the existing Pembrokeshire Beach Foods site.

St Davids-based Câr-Y-Môr produces seaweed and shellfish in the Grade A waters of Ramsey Sound, on Pembrokeshire’s coast. It was formed as a Community Benefit Society in 2019, providing year-round employment opportunities and support to the local community, while advancing the regenerative ocean farming industry in Wales and beyond.

As a pioneer investor and early supporter of Câr-Y-Môr’s journey, Jonathan will be charting a course for new challenges, including a Blue Carbon project, running The Old Point House pub in Angle, and overseeing operations at Barti Rum, a seaweed-infused spice rum.

Jonathan said:

“I’m proud to be passing The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company into such safe hands. It’s been a wonderful journey building the company and showcasing the outstanding produce that comes from the seas off the Pembrokeshire Coast. Câr-Y-Môr shares the same commitment to championing Welsh delicacies through sustainable food production that benefits the people and communities of Pembrokeshire. I’m very pleased to see The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company moving on to an exciting new chapter.”

In addition to products for consumption, Câr-Y-Môr is collaborating with partners to develop products such as biostimulants and bioplastics, in a move to inspire other well-established industries—from agriculture to consumer packaging—to develop greener practices using abundant and sustainable resources from the sea.

Câr-Y-Môr founder Owen Haines said: