Residents Move in to Energy Efficient Anglesey Homes

Residents have moved into 12 energy efficient, affordable homes in Anglesey.

Developed by ClwydAlyn Housing, a North Wales Housing Association, in partnership with Anglesey County Council and the Welsh Government, the £2.9 million project is at Brynsiencyn, Stad Bryn Glas.

Built by DU Construction, a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom homes and a two-bedroom bungalow have been crafted to serve as lifetime homes, ensuring adaptability to meet residents' evolving needs, allowing them to maintain independence and comfort throughout their lives.

Penelope Storr, Head of Development and Growth at ClwydAlyn Housing, said:

“We are dedicated to combating fuel poverty and improving wellbeing for our residents. This new development is a testament to our commitment, incorporating sustainable technology and methods for optimal economic and environmental benefits.”

Each home is equipped with cost and energy efficient solutions, including air source heat pumps, solar panels, and electric car charging points, utilising locally sourced and sustainable materials wherever possible.

Among the residents is Alicia, who shared:

“Brynsiencyn has had a massive impact on my life, it’s been the best thing to happen to us. I’m only 18 and I’ve had a little girl and I’m just glad we’ve got a nice home to bring her up in. I love it here and all the ClwydAlyn staff have been amazing with us.”

Another resident, Hollie, added:

“Staff have been welcoming and friendly, they’ve made me feel really welcome as one of their tenants. It’s a new life for my child, it’s their own little home and place to call home as well.”

Chloe said: