Saint-Gobain UK and Tŷ Gwyrddfai Celebrate New Partnership

Construction solutions manufacturer Saint-Gobain UK, and decarbonisation facility Tŷ Gwyrddfai have celebrated their skills partnership.

Tŷ Gwyrddfai is a collaborative project between Adra, Bangor University and CIST, Busnes@LlandrilloMenai.

Saint-Gobain, alongside CIST, Busnes@LlandrilloMenai has developed a new training hub to focus on delivering high-quality, recognised qualifications in construction solutions and skills that are needed to undertake high quality housing retrofit. The new hub fills the substantial training gap by providing skills in construction and housing retrofit to college students and tradespeople in north Wales and beyond.

Mike Chaldecott, Saint-Gobain UK CEO, said:

“Saint-Gobain is very pleased to embark on this construction and retrofit skills-focussed partnership with Tŷ Gwyrddfai. Saint-Gobain has a long-standing commitment to providing high-quality construction training. We’re very proud to extend this work thorugh this new partnership in north Wales with a great decarbonisation project – Tŷ Gwyrddfai.”

Retrofitting existing homes to make them warmer, less expensive to heat and improve the comfort and wellbeing of residents is a shared priority for both Saint-Gobain & Tŷ Gwyrddfai. Adra has over 7,000 housing stock to maintain and retrofit and needs to upskill its workforce.

CIST, Busnes@LlandrilloMenai can provide the training and skills, in conjunction with world leading construction company Saint-Gobain.

Bangor University is currently building a research facility at the hub to test new decarbonisation products for the housing sector.

Through the partnership with Busnes@LlandrilloMenai, recognised apprenticeships will be delivered amongst other qualifications that are focussed on specific measures essential for retrofitting homes including the installation of external and internal wall insulation and loft insulation measures.

Iwan Trefor Jones, ADRA’s Chief Executive added: