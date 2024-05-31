Timber Group Achieves Sustainability Certificate as it Advances Net Zero Goals

A North Wales business has achieved a sustainability certification which verifies and measures carbon and social data to reduce emissions.

Archwood Group is a leading manufacturer of timber products with two trading brands: Richard Burbidge, a manufacturer and supplier of stairparts, decking accessories and decorative mouldings, and Atkinson & Kirby, which supplies premium hardwood flooring.

Since teaming up with Planet Mark in 2021, Archwood has achieved a 66% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions. This success stems from focused efforts to decrease energy consumption and emissions directly at the operational level. Key initiatives include installing a 1MW Solar PV system, transitioning to 100% renewable energy sources, upgrading the forklift truck fleet to zero-emissions trucks, and optimising site layout, extraction processes, and machine efficiency.

This year Archwood Group is prioritising the reassessment of Scope 3 supply chain emissions, and is actively developing closer collaborations with suppliers. With Scope 3 emissions constituting a significant 95% of Archwood’s total carbon footprint, the group is engaging with 15 key global suppliers, collectively representing 80% of the total company spending. The aim is to share sustainability updates and discuss policy changes, emphasising the pivotal role of these collaborations in achieving their sustainability goals.

In 2021, Archwood Group partnered with the sustainability accreditation Planet Mark, an internationally-recognised sustainability certification for businesses reporting their carbon footprints and demonstrating continuous progress, encouraging action and building an empowered community of like-minded individuals.

As part of Archwood’s commitment to environmental best practice, the business has also joined the United Nations Race to Zero campaign. Race to Zero is the UN-backed global campaign rallying businesses to take rigorous and immediate action to halve global emissions by 2030 and deliver a healthier, fairer zero carbon world.

Due to Archwood Group's sustainability initiatives, the business was honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development 2024. This prestigious award recognises Archwood Group as one of 252 organisations nationally for its excellence in sustainable practices.

Josh Burbidge, Managing Director of Archwood, said: