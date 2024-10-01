Understanding Job Creation within Wales’ Marine Energy Sector

Marine energy development in Wales offers significant job creation opportunities emerging from our tidal stream and floating offshore wind sectors.

These technologies, while distinct, are poised to generate substantial employment and economic benefits, particularly in the regions of Anglesey and Pembrokeshire.

Tidal stream technology is making progress with its impressive local and regional content. Currently, up to 80% of the content is sourced from the UK, with 100% coming from Europe. This high local content surpasses that of the early offshore wind industry and promises concentrated benefits around deployment zones.

The Anglesey Freeport initiative is a possible game-changer, potentially attracting turbine manufacturers to the region. This could not only meet local demand but also position Wales as an export hub for tidal stream technology.

Efforts are also underway to encourage developers with Contracts for Difference (CfD) to relocate to Wales. Establishing manufacturing facilities in Holyhead and Pembroke Dock leverages the dual region's rich marine development history, creating jobs in manufacturing, assembly, and maintenance.

While the offshore wind supply chain is well-established in the UK and Europe, floating offshore wind presents new opportunities for Wales, particularly in manufacturing and environmental services.

There is significant potential for Wales to develop a local manufacturing base for floating foundations, substructures, moorings, and cables. These components are crucial for the installation and stability of floating offshore wind turbines.

The development of smart environmental services, including monitoring and impact assessments, offers further job opportunities. Companies specialising in these services can play a pivotal role in the sustainable deployment of offshore wind projects.

To maximise the benefits, a robust focus on skills development is essential. Key strategies include conducting roadshows across Wales to highlight job opportunities in the marine energy sector. Just as important will be to embrace diversity and inclusion, ensuring opportunities for women and underrepresented groups are available.

Providing clear pathways for young people to enter the marine renewable energy workforce is naturally high on the agenda, with the aim of fostering home-grown talent and retaining it within our regions.

The marine renewable energy ecosystem in Wales must become further well-connected, with clear communication about job opportunities. It is essential that skills providers, educational institutions, and industry stakeholders accelerate collaboration to create a seamless pipeline from education to employment, based on a clear visible pipeline of opportunities.

By focusing on localised manufacturing, developer relocation, and comprehensive skills development, Wales can gain first mover advantage and position itself as a leader in marine renewable energy for decades to come.