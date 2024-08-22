Welsh Rugby Legend Jonathan Davies OBE Joins Consumer Energy Solutions

Welsh rugby legend and well-known broadcaster Jonathan Davies OBE has joined leading energy efficiency company Consumer Energy Solutions (CES) as an ambassador.

Jonathan, who is well known for representing Wales in both rugby union and rugby league throughout the 1980s and 1990s, as a media personality, as well as his services to charity. He has joined the business to play a role in the company’s development, and increasing people’s awareness of CES’ work.

CES, the Swansea-based company which has a workforce of more than 800 people, supports customers in energy-proofing their homes to reduce their carbon footprint and ultimately, their energy bills.

Speaking on his new role, Jonathan said:

“I’m pleased to be joining CES at such an exciting time in their development. Their growth in the region over the last year has been incredible to see, especially considering the valuable work they do in our local communities. “I am proud to raise awareness of CES’ work, which helps homeowners save energy and money while reducing their carbon footprint. I hope we inspire even more people to become energy efficient through our collective efforts.”

CES, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Jonathan as our ambassador. His vast experience and high profile will be instrumental in increasing awareness of our work. We believe his involvement will help more people understand the benefits of our services and how they can contribute to a greener, more energy-efficient future, while saving money too.”

Established in 2016, Consumer Energy Solutions delivers money-saving energy efficiency improvements to homes across South Wales and the South West. CES is an approved installer of Government backed scheme ECO4.