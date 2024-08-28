Zip World Soars to New Heights with Prestigious B Corp Certification

Zip World, one of the UK’s leading adventure companies, has announced its B Corporation (B Corp) Certification, joining a global community of businesses committed to the highest social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency standards.

This certification places Zip World among one of just 47 B Corp-certified companies in Wales.

Achieving B Corp status is the culmination of an 18-month evaluation process, assessing operations across five key areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers. Zip World provided evidence of responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity, and corporate transparency.

The company proudly scored an impressive 96 points, surpassing the 80-point threshold required for certification, and has set its sights on leading the way for responsible adventure tourism.

Among its achievements, the company performed highest in the ‘Workers’ category through its comprehensive training programmes including personal financial management for staff. Over the past decade, the company has successfully recruited from local communities, focusing on low-income and veteran demographics, while fostering long-term partnerships with local suppliers.

Zip World also earned significant recognition in the ‘Environment’ category for its adoption of solar energy and use of grey water. Moving forward, each of the company’s seven sites will set specific goals to promote sustainable visitor behaviour by introducing a new electric bus network that connects its locations with surrounding rural communities.

Andrew Hudson, CEO of Zip World, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to have been awarded B Corp Certification. The recognition aligns with our ambition to use business as a force for good. “The B Corp framework will help guide our continuous improvement strategy and realise our mission to unleash the adventure in all of us, in a way that benefits society. The high standards required to maintain B Corp Certification will be met by the entire business, with each department contributing towards a common goal.”

Zip World offers over 30 exhilarating experiences across seven sites in England and Wales, including the world’s fastest zip line at Penrhyn Quarry, where visitors can soar at speeds exceeding 100 mph. The business attracts almost 1m adventure enthusiasts each year.

Recertification is required every three years to maintain B Corp status and will ensure Zip World continues to push boundaries and lead the industry in sustainable adventure tourism.

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, said: