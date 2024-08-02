ABP and FibreMax Announce Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Boost Offshore Wind Sector in the Celtic Sea

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s largest port operator, and FibreMax, a world leader in Synthetic Tendon Solutions for the most demanding industrial and energy sector applications, have today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This agreement aims to explore development opportunities at ABP’s Port of Swansea and the emerging opportunity of Floating Offshore Wind (FLOW) sector in the region.

FibreMax, producers of the world’s strongest cable, is renowned for their innovative, patented parallel wound (PWT), which exhibits unparalleled strength, stiffness and resistance to fatigue and wear. This unique technology makes them ideal for the challenging conditions of floating offshore wind farms. FibreMax With the Celtic Sea poised to become a major development site for green-energy generation from floating offshore wind (FLOW) turbines, the region will be a strong source of demand for the offshore wind supply chain. ABP's Port of Swansea offers significant potential for the development of supply chain facilities immediately adjacent to the FLOW activities in the Celtic Sea.

Andy Reay, Head of Offshore Wind at ABP, said:

“We are delighted to sign this MoU with FibreMax, a world leader in fibre cables. It marks a further tangible step forward in the transformational prospects for FLOW in the Celtic Sea. The Swansea Bay region presents an unparalleled opportunity for UK industry, sited in an area of rich industrial heritage, ideally suited to support upcoming Celtic Sea FLOW development.”

Sander van Helvoort, Director Renewable Energy at FibreMax, said,

“FibreMax is the only company in the world which has the capability to deliver synthetic solutions for any floating wind technology, we therefore welcome this agreement and look forward to working together with ABP to investigate development opportunities at the Port of Swansea that will deliver best-in-class facilities and good quality jobs for the local community and develop local content for South Wales.”

The partnership aims to explore the possibility of creating up to 90 new full-time jobs via a new bespoke dockside facility. It will enable the production of future offshore renewable components with a Just-in-Time (JiT) supply chain solution working with Welsh partners.

The collaboration between ABP and FibreMax signifies a shared commitment to sustainable energy solutions and economic growth. More information will be released as the project progresses.