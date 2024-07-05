Business Intelligence Firm Installs EV Charging

A global leader in business intelligence has installed electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at its office in Caerphilly.

Creditsafe, founded in 1997, delivers comprehensive business intelligence services, including credit reports, company monitoring, and financial analysis. It has offices in 14 countries and more than 200,000 clients worldwide.

The firm has worked with Cardiff-based Nuvolt to install state-of-the-art Project EV dual electric vehicle charging stations in their employee car park.

Luke George, Facilities Manager at Creditsafe, said:

“We are thrilled with the new EV charging stations installed by Nuvolt at our UK office. The entire process from design to commissioning was seamless. The end result perfectly aligns with our sustainability goals. Our staff and visitors now have convenient access to charging facilities.”

Jo Horrigan, Co-founder and director at Nuvolt added:

“We are proud to support Creditsafe in their journey towards sustainability. Our innovative EV charging solutions are designed to meet the needs of modern businesses looking to make a positive environmental impact.”

Nuvolt added that the project not only supported Creditsafe’s environmental initiatives but also encourages EV usage among their staff.