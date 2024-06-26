Organisations Team Up on Low Carbon Housing Development

A low-carbon housing development will see three Welsh organisations collaborating from materials through to management.

Celtic Offsite, a social enterprise within the United Welsh Group, manufactures sustainable timber frame structures complete with factory fitted insulation and windows at its Caerphilly factory to build up to 250 low carbon homes each year.

Now it is partnering with Newydd Housing Association and M&J Cosgrove to deliver homes to Bridge Road in Cwmbach, Aberdare. It will provide the timber frame structures for 17 low-carbon bungalows and construction will be completed on site by contractor M&J Cosgrove, with the homes later managed by Newydd.

Jodie Follett, Partnerships Manager of Celtic Offsite, said:

“We are excited to partner with Newydd for the first time to deliver these new homes for Aberdare. These bungalows will provide much-needed housing options for the local community, making use of energy efficient technology to reduce their impact on the environment.”

Simon Morris, Development and Assets Director at Newydd Housing Association, said:

“When the opportunity arose for us to use timber frame structures built by Celtic Offsite merely 15 miles away from our site in Cwmbach we were delighted. We knew that this would not only ensure that our investment would support local jobs and skills but also help us achieve our goal to produce a sustainable and energy-efficient housing development. “In partnership with RCT Council and with support of Welsh Government funding into the development, the timber framed bungalows will achieve Energy Performance Certificate A ratings due to the use of non-fossil fuelled heating systems and solar panels. We will also incorporate a sustainable drainage system in the development, part of which will include a wildflower area to enhance the biodiversity of the site.”

Gary Cosgrove, Director of M&J Cosgrove Construction, added:

“The opportunity to work with Celtic Offsite again fills us with enthusiasm and confidence. We look forward to embarking on this exciting journey with Celtic Offsite and creating a remarkable development that will leave a lasting impact. Together, we are confident that we can achieve great things and set new benchmarks in the industry.”

The two-bedroom homes will be available for people seeking affordable housing through Homefinder, the Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council housing list.