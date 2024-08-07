Dairy Co-Operative to Support Farmers Reduce Carbon Footprints

An agrifood professional at Wales’s largest dairy co-operative is set to support farmers to reduce their carbon footprints.

Lois Williams, Technical Compliance Officer at South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC), recently graduated with a Master of Science (MSc) in BioInnovation from Aberystwyth University.

Lois is now set to be a part of measuring the creamery’s baseline carbon footprint by working closely with its farmer members and will continue working towards achieving the Welsh Green Dragon Environmental Standard Level 4.

With her new qualification, Lois brings cutting-edge sustainability practices and technologies to the table, along with the communication skills to share this knowledge effectively.

SCC is already committed to sustainability, working on projects to minimise environmental impact by measuring carbon footprint, reducing energy use, and collaborating with suppliers to enhance packaging recyclability.

In her role Lois ensures quality and safety across the creamery and helps liaise with farmer members.

Lois said:

“I’ve been working at SCC since I graduated from my degree in Animal Science in 2020. I began in the laboratory as a Quality Assurance Technician, and then got a promotion to be a Technical Compliance Officer in 2022. “My recent postgraduate qualification will now help me assist farmers in reducing carbon footprint and support SCC’s sustainability goals. I’m looking forward to putting all my learnings into practice.”

Alan Wyn Jones, Managing Director of SCC added: