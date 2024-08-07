High-Profile Support for Hydro Scheme Intended to Boost Net Zero Bid

A Gwynedd-based hydro scheme aimed at boosting a key Welsh Government renewable energy target has received support from politicians.

Three brothers have submitted a planning application for a proposed hydro electric scheme on their land in Cwm Cynfal located close to Llan Ffestiniog. The brothers, Dafydd, Elis and Moi, also run their family farm near Bala in Eryri National Park.

Consultation at key stages has included Ffestiniog Town Council, which has confirmed its support, Cadw, Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Gwynedd Council, the National Park Authority, interest groups, and the public, who were invited to a drop-in event in February hosted by the brothers.

Once in operation, the project, which has already had a water abstraction licence granted by NRW, will contribute towards the Welsh Government’s goal of generating 70% of energy needs from renewable sources by 2030.

Capable of producing up to 2million kWh per year, the scheme would supply 700 homes with electricity and potentially save almost 2,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor and Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts have thrown their support behind the development, which will help the brothers diversify their farming business.

Mabon ap Gwynfor said:

“The climate emergency is the biggest challenge facing humanity and the target of achieving net zero by 2050 is fast approaching. It will be almost impossible to reach the target without schemes like this. “Clearly there is great pressure on the agricultural industry to adapt to the challenge of climate change and this scheme is an example of a local agricultural family willing to meet the challenge and, as we fight against climate change, to play their part and contribute to the targets of the National Park as we strive to be carbon neutral.”

Liz Saville Roberts added:

“The scheme is located in an environmentally sensitive area and it is therefore gratifying to know of all the work carried out by various experts in their field to document the nature of the site. “The Authority has approved several hydro schemes in the area during the past 20 years and they have blended into the landscape of Eryri, with the majority of the public not even aware of their existence.”

The hydro scheme is proposing to be part of Energy Local, a community interest company (CIC) based in North Wales that aims to create fair and more sustainable energy systems for communities across the UK.

Energy Local works by enabling communities to buy locally generated energy at a price fair to the generator and the consumers.

Plans show that a weir would be built across the river upstream of the waterfall, which will not affect the natural appearance of the falls according to experts and consultants within the planning application.

The brothers said: