Dee Valley to Welcome European Young Rangers

Youngsters from across Europe are set to experience projects protecting local countryside.

The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape have joined forces with Tirweddau Cymru, and Europarc to run an International Junior Ranger week-long camp in the Dee Valley.

The 20th International Junior Ranger camp will give youngsters the opportunity to make friends from across Europe who have similar passions for nature and participate in locally protected areas.

The event will bring young volunteers to the Dee Valley from countries across Europe including, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Italy, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands to exchange ideas, celebrate diversity, and learn about Protected Landscapes throughout Europe.

The group will be staying at Bryntysilio Outdoor Centre and will be spending the week visiting and helping with conservation projects in the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley and also in Eryri National Park.

Councillor Alan James, Cabinet Lead Member for Local Development and Planning, said: